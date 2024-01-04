Snow, ice causing difficult road conditions

Roads across Estonia are slippery due to snowfall and drivers should take extra care when behind the wheel.

Snowfall on the islands and in western and south-eastern Estonia has made roads very slippery in places. At the same time, as temperatures continue to be low, anti-slip equipment is no longer working effectively.

Wind speeds have also increased and visibility is very poor in some areas.

Heavy snowfall will reach north Estonia overnight and become heavier in the morning. Very difficult road conditions are expected on the roads on Friday morning.

The Transport Administration is asking road users to be especially careful in rainy areas, to significantly reduce their driving speed, and to keep a longer distance than usual from the vehicle in front.

Drivers do not need to travel at the maximum permitted speed, it said, adding a speed should be chosen that corresponds to the conditions outside.

More information can be found on the www.tarktee.ee.

