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Transport Board: Don't wait to switch to winter tires

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An example of a very worn tire. A tire in such a condition should not be used at any time of year.
An example of a very worn tire. A tire in such a condition should not be used at any time of year. Source: Transport Board
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The Transport Board (Transpordiamet) is advising drivers to switch to winter tires as soon as possible. Temperatures are forecast to drop below zero at times this week.

Winter tires become mandatory on December 1, but can be used at any time. The studded variety — banned in the warmer months — can be used from this Thursday, October 15.

The arrival of colder conditions this week, combined with the wet, may make roads more slippery. Drivers starting early or traveling late should be especially careful. Surface temperatures can be low even when the air is above zero, the board noted.

"When choosing and changing tires, it's worth thinking about how much, when and on which roads you usually drive. If you cover long distances or often drive early and late, don't wait until the mandatory deadline," said Jürgo Vahtra, head of the Transport Board's technical department.

"Driving on summer tires on a slippery road endangers both your own life and those of other road users. At low temperatures, the rubber compound in summer tires changes and grip can decrease. It's wise to switch before road conditions force it," he added.

Winter tires without studs must carry the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, or 3PMSF marking. That shows the tire meets standardized snow grip requirements. M+S alone does not mean the tire has passed the same standardized test.

For friction tires, the Transport Board recommends those with an ice grip marking in addition to 3PMSF. Those are designed for Nordic conditions and have been assessed for ice grip as well as snow grip. That is useful in Estonian winters, where temperatures fluctuate around zero and melting and freezing create icy stretches. Check the markings on the sidewall before buying or fitting.

Used tires should be assessed for tread depth and overall condition. Winter tire tread must be deeper than three millimeters. There should be no cracks, bulges or visible damage, and wear should be even. If tires have been in use for several seasons, check their age as well. Performance can degrade over time even when there is tread left.

Autumn is also the time to check the rest of the car's readiness for dark and wet conditions. The windshield, wipers and lights must ensure good visibility. Lights must be correctly adjusted. A clean windscreen matters in low sun, which can significantly reduce visibility through a dirty or fogged window.

"In winter conditions, choose your speed according to visibility and road state, and keep a sufficient following distance. In the dark and wet, avoid sudden maneuvers and bear in mind that braking distance can increase considerably on slippery roads," Vahtra said.

Studded tires can be used from October 15 to March 31 of the following year. If wintry conditions linger into April, an extension can be granted to the end of that month too. Since studded tires damage road surfaces once the snow and ice has melted, their use is forbidden for the rest of the year. Non-studded winter tires can be left on the vehicle, but it is wise to change them for summer tires in any case, to preserve them for the following winter.

The Transport Board urges drivers to check their tires in good time and book a tire change where needed. The changing season at the beginning and end of winter is a peak time for tire changing (often advertised as "Rehvitöö," "Rehvivahetus" or "Rehviremont") businesses, so longer wait times should be factored in too.

Current road conditions across Estonia can be checked via the TarkTee portal.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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