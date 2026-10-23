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Clocks need to be set back as Estonia switches to winter time this Sunday

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Estonia switches to winter time on Sunday.
Estonia switches to winter time on Sunday. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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Estonia will switch to winter time in the early hours of Sunday, October 25, meaning clocks will be turned back one hour from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m.

By turning back the clocks and switching to winter time, Estonia will return to standard time.

All European Union member states will switch to winter time.

The Labor Inspectorate points out that while the fall clock change means an extra hour of sleep for many people, it could mean an additional hour of work for those working night shifts.

The clock change does not automatically extend agreed working hours. If an employee's regular shift lasts eight hours, they are not required to work nine hours simply because the clocks are turned back. Employers and employees must agree on any extension of a work shift. Without such an agreement, employees have the right to finish work after eight hours of actual work.

Every hour worked must be paid. If an employee works nine hours instead of the usual eight because of the clock change, they must be paid for all nine hours.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

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