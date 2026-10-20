X!

Tartu kindergarteners help build winter nests for hedgehogs

News
Hedgehogs are common in and around Tartu.
Hedgehogs are common in and around Tartu. Source: ERR
News

As fall cleanups leave urban hedgehogs with fewer places to hibernate, kids and volunteers around Tartu are helping build winter nests for Estonia's 2026 animal of the year.

After breakfast, children from Naerumaa Kindergarten headed to Toome Hill to build a hedgehog nest. Naerulinnud teacher Gerli said the kids often spot hedgehogs in their backyards and nearby parks and enjoy learning about them.

"It's wonderful for the kids to come out and help animals," she said.

One child had even helped rescue a hedgehog with an injured leg in their family's backyard, the teacher recalled. Late that evening, the family drove it to a foster home in Keila, more than two hours away, so it could recover.

Some people even offer regular food and build shelters for their backyard regulars.

Kids from Tartu's Naerumaa Kindergarten helped build hedgehog nests on Toome Hill. October 2026. Source: ERR

"We came to learn how these nests are built out in the wild," Gerli added.

Hedgehogs typically hibernate from November to April, said animal ecologist Kaarin Hein. With the animals now looking for places to spend the upcoming winter, hedgehog shelters are popping up around Tartu, including near schools and kindergartens where the animals have been spotted.

On Toome Hill, Hein demonstrated a simple way to build a hedgehog nest. Readily available sticks and leaves are a help.

"The easiest way is to lay two branches side by side as a base, then place a couple of thicker ones on top," she said, adding that this forms the foundation for a little den.

Kids from Tartu's Naerumaa Kindergarten helped build hedgehog nests on Toome Hill. October 2026. Source: ERR

"Next, we add some thinner sticks, and then we can insulate it," she continued. "If everyone throws a handful of leaves on top, we've got a cozy and warm winter nest already."

Leave room for hedgehogs

As November approaches, Hein also urged people to give their backyards one last look to see if they left enough leaf litter and debris for hedgehogs to nest in for the winter, particularly in yards where the animals are already regular visitors.

She said a wooden shipping pallet can provide a ready-made base for sticks and leaves, with about 13–15 centimeters of clearance enough for a hedgehog to fit underneath.

Researchers plan to check next summer whether hedgehogs took up residence in the city's newly built nests.

Kids from Tartu's Naerumaa Kindergarten helped build hedgehog nests on Toome Hill. October 2026. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Women serve across Estonian Defense Forces as country's demographics shift

17:06

Cafe service coming to Elron's new Tallinn-Tartu trains

16:55

International tender launched for Tallinn film studio complex

16:30

Study: Wetlands flora needs support to bounce back after restoration

16:29

Ad agency Tank breaks apolitical streak to handle Reform Party's 2027 campaign

15:59

Tallinn Old Town doubles as England for highly anticipated Indian film

15:32

Keidi Jaakson: How we talk about immigration matters

14:58

Estonia could learn from Israel's crisis preparedness

14:28

Tallinn cancels Olympic swimming pool tender following ministry warning Updated

14:20

Karl Lumiste: Reservists are both important and underpaid in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:49

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia Updated

19.10

Supermarkets seeing organic egg shortage as producers replace flocks

19.10

Estonian municipality hosting refugee center mulls court action as migration pressure mounts

19.10

AI recordings of doctor-patient conversations the new norm for Estonian hospitals

11:49

Owning an unused car to become more expensive from 2027

19.10

Police will be able to confiscate illegal scooters under new law

08:28

District heating prices rising across Estonia this winter

14:28

Tallinn cancels Olympic swimming pool tender following ministry warning Updated

19.10

Attorney: Police should not be given right to confiscate scooters without court order

18.10

People increasingly not paying hospital fees

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo