Drinking stations for thirsty hedgehogs open in Tallinn

A hedgehog water station in Tallinn.
A hedgehog water station in Tallinn. Source: Tallinn City Government
Drinking stations have been opened across Tallinn for hedgehogs and other small animals to find clean water.

In a Facebook post, Tallinn wrote that the city is not only home to people, but animals too – and they all need clean water.

"That is why there are now drinking stations in Tallinn's green areas, where hedgehogs can safely quench their thirst," the comment said.

"If you notice a drinking bowl, check to see if there is water in it – and if not, add some! This way you will contribute to the preservation of urban nature."

The project was organized by Maali Roomet-Allese (MTÜ Rohe) and the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

The water stations are located in: the Kalamaja herb garden, near the Kalamaja kindergarten, on Vana-Kalamaja street, by the MOONI bakery, next to the Mudila kindergarten, in the Kalamaja museum garden, in Tornide väljak, in the Old Town community garden, by the Kohalik cafe, in the Kalamaja cemetery park, near SUVILA, by the Lilleküla Gymnasium, and in the Kadriorg community garden.

Editor: Helen Wright

