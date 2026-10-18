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Expert: Trump's recent decisions have nothing to do with midterms

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Andreas Kaju.
Andreas Kaju. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Analyzing U.S. President Donald Trump's latest moves that have harmed Ukraine and favored Russia, U.S. politics expert Andreas Kaju admitted he could not explain why the president was making such decisions.

Fuel retailer Alexela's head of energy sales, Tarmo Kärsna, does not believe Russian diesel will help U.S. President Donald Trump achieve his goals of lowering fuel prices and saving American farmers.

"If Russian diesel were brought to the U.S. market, we would be talking about less than a day's consumption. It's a drop in the ocean. Markets are also skeptical today, questioning whether Russia even has the capacity to increase its diesel exports from their current level. After all, exports have fallen sevenfold since January of this year," Kärsna said.

The curtailment of Ukraine's satellite capabilities for striking Russia and defending itself, followed by the decision to abandon planned sanctions, are the latest surprises.

"It is clear that President Trump has taken Russia's side in the war and is clearly acting against Ukraine's interests. This is a very bad development," said European Parliament member Riho Terras (Isamaa).

Why? U.S. politics expert Andreas Kaju said he did not know. The midterm elections have nothing to do with it.

"If he wanted to win elections, he would have acted very differently long ago. What he has been doing consistently over the past year is endorsing extremely unpopular candidates within the Republican Party in various states. As a result, it is entirely possible that Republicans will lose states in the midterm elections that previously would have been unthinkable," Kaju said.

Kaju pointed to an article in the U.S. conservative publication National Review.

"The article argued that it is time for Republicans and Democrats to jointly launch a major congressional investigation into the reasons behind President Trump's Russia policy," Kaju said.

Kaju speculated that such investigations might indeed begin in Congress, including the Senate, after the midterm elections.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

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