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Gallery: Eesti 200 council meets to discuss party's future

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Eesti 200 council meeting on Sunday, October 18, 2026.
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The council of the Eesti 200 party is meeting Sunday, with discussions focusing on the future of the party whose support is well below the electoral threshold ahead of the March 7 Riigikogu elections.

The agenda for the council meeting includes Eesti 200's future, preparations for the Riigikogu elections and a possible merger with the Estonian Greens, a party spokesperson said.

The meeting, held at the Õuetorn venue at the Telliskivi Creative Hub in Tallinn, began at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.

Support for Eesti 200 has hovered around 2 percent in polls conducted by various polling firms for months. The party, which is currently in the governing coalition with the Reform Party, is divided over whether to take part in the March elections at all, run in alliance with the Greens or sit out this election cycle.

Fourteen MPs were elected to the Riigikogu on Eesti 200's list in the 2023 elections. Following the expulsion of Züleyxa Izmailova and the departure of Kalev Stoicescu, the party's parliamentary group now has 12 members.

According to the Business Register, the party had 548 members as of Sunday.

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