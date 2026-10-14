X!

Poll: Center head Mihhail Kõlvart becomes most popular choice for prime minister

News
EKRE chair Martin Helme, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart.
EKRE chair Martin Helme, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Anna-Maria Kurrel/ERR
News

Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart has knocked Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu off the top spot in the Delfi and Turu-uuringute AS poll on preferred prime minister candidates.

Reinsalu had already matched his lowest approval rating in three years last month, at 18 percent, but his support fell further in October, with just 16 percent of voters now preferring him as prime minister, Delfi reported Wednesday.

Kõlvart, meanwhile, saw a surge in support, with 20 percent of respondents now preferring him as prime minister, his highest rating ever in the survey, Delfi noted. In May this year, Kõlvart's rating climbed to 19 percent, putting him level with Reinsalu at the time, before falling back to 16 percent.

Commenting on the results, Turu-uuringute AS CEO Tõnis Stamberg told Delfi that Kõlvart's rise was driven by increased support among ethnic Estonian voters. Kõlvart is backed by 13 percent of ethnic Estonians and 50 percent of ethnic Russians, compared with 18 percent and 6 percent, respectively, for Reinsalu. As recently as August, Kõlvart had the support of 11 percent of ethnic Estonians, compared with 22 percent for Reinsalu, indicating that Kõlvart has gained ground among ethnic Estonian voters while Reinsalu has lost support.

Kõlvart's support increased among both rural and urban residents, while Reinsalu lost ground among urban voters. However, Reinsalu managed to maintain his support among rural residents at 21 percent for a month. In October, Kõlvart gained support among respondents with the lowest and highest levels of education, while Reinsalu saw his biggest losses among those with the lowest levels of education, with smaller declines among university-educated respondents.

Asked whom they would prefer to see as prime minister, 20 percent of respondents in October named Kõlvart, 16 percent Reinsalu, 13 percent Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Chairman Martin Helme, 10 percent Eesti Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling, 7 percent Social Democratic Party Chairman Lauri Läänemets, 5 percent Reform Party Chairman and incumbent Prime Minister Kristen Michal, and 2 percent Estonia 200 leader Kristina Kallas. Another 27 percent were unable to say.

Turu-uuringute AS conducted the survey for Delfi online and by telephone from October 1 to 3, with 899 Estonian citizens ages 18 and older responding.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Foreign minister: No sign of Russian forces massing at NATO borders

17:03

New Language Board chief to focus more on prevention than on fining businesses

16:29

Publishers: Libraries' survival as important as national defense

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

15:56

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

15:55

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

15:11

Ambassador: Russia aims to make winter unbearable for Ukrainians

14:35

Tallinn City Archives restore historical goods hoist

14:20

SDE won't back no-confidence motion without plan for new government

13:58

Tartu invests €5 million in new street cleaning department

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.10

Estonia's new plain language standard aims to make public writing clearer

13.10

Ukraine strikes on Yandex data centers cut traffic to Estonian sites nearly 100%

13.10

Estonia to sound nationwide sirens in emergency alert test Wednesday

10:19

Arvi Hamburg: Why is Google investing in Finland and not Estonia?

13.10

PPA: Migrants more visible in Tallinn's Nõmme, not more numerous

12:03

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

13.10

Estonia's defense ministry allocates €250,000 for war movies

13.10

Galleries: Ülle Madise sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

13.10

Tallinn says no to motorcycles, e-scooters in bus lanes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo