The end-of-the-year shopping season is more subdued than in previous years, and the number of gifts purchased from China has fallen after the introduction of new taxes.

Estonians are loyal customers of Asian online stores. This is particularly true during the Christmas shopping season, when orders for small parcels from Temu, AliExpress and Shein rise sharply. However, this year, statistics show a decline.

"Since the second half of the summer, people in Estonia have started shopping less at foreign online stores. Each month, they have spent around €5-6 million less than usual or previously. The number of payments has similarly declined, falling by around half," said Bank of Estonia economist Lauri Matsulevitš.

The Bank of Estonia said the reason is the introduction of new taxes earlier this year. A €3 customs duty on small parcels from third countries came into effect in the summer, and a further €2 handling fee was introduced in November.

The bank is certain that this will also reduce Christmas shopping from Asia, which means Estonian retailers now hold the trump cards.

Eesti Posti sorteerimiskeskus. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Local haircare brand Rahu Care has not yet launched its Christmas campaign, but sales figures show steady growth.

"This year, we're actually starting next week. We've been on a growth trend every year. This year, too, we can see that we've gained a stronger foothold both in Estonia and abroad," Rahu Care manager Maribell Villakov told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show.

Estonian state-owned logistics and postal services group Omniva confirmed that parcel traffic in Estonia and the surrounding region has increased.

"There has been growth among Estonian retailers, as the Bank of Estonia's statistics also showed. They measure this based on how payments have been made. We're not seeing such a large increase, but we are seeing slight growth both in the European Union and in the Baltic states," said Martin Noorkõiv, Omniva's head of international operations.

Shoppers told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that they are buying their Christmas gifts on the local market. Some said they have already left it too late to order from abroad, while others want to support the Estonian economy.

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