Estonian Gaming Association board member Kaido Ulejev said businesses want to see stability when it comes to changes to the gambling tax rate, which MPs plan to change next year.

A year ago, at the initiative of Eesti 200, the Riigikogu passed a law under which the tax rate on remote gambling would be gradually reduced over four years. The Ministry of Finance later forecast that the state would consequently miss out on around €31 million in tax revenue.

Both the Reform Party and Isamaa now want to put the brakes on the tax cut, but there is no consensus on the tax rate.

Reform has proposed a tax rate of 5.5 percent and said it would increase tax revenue by a total of around €16.8 million through 2030 compared with the gradual reductions currently in force. Isamaa wants to go even further and restore the tax rate to 7 percent.

However, businesses said the tax rate alone does not determine whether Estonia can retain companies and tax revenue in an internationally competitive market.

Ulejev said approximately two-thirds of their revenue comes from foreign players. Estonia must therefore remain attractive internationally and offer businesses a stable environment.

"We have to understand that we're dealing with a digital service here, which is a global service. And competition is very fierce. It's not as though Estonia makes some tax change, lowers its tax rate by half a percentage point, and then everyone from around the world comes running here wanting to obtain a license. That's not how it works, that's not how these things happen. Let's bring back stability. The number one thing for businesses is stability, so they can understand what's happening today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," he said.

The Riigikogu Finance Committee Chair Annely Akkermann said the group's bill could be merged with Isamaa's. However, this depends on Isamaa's consent, otherwise the committee's bill will proceed separately.

Eesti 200 MP Tanel Tein, who led the push to lower the tax rate, said if the gambling tax rate does not increase above 5.5 percent, he may support the committee's bill.

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