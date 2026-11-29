Estonia opened its new embassy in Azerbaijan's capital last week, taking diplomatic relations to "a new level" and creating additional support for its citizens, businesses and interests in the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov officially opened Estonia's embassy in Baku on Friday.

"Last autumn, right here in Baku, I promised that Estonia would open an embassy in Azerbaijan. One year later, that promise has been fulfilled," Tsahkna said.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner for Estonia in the South Caucasus. Our diplomatic relations date back to 1992, and the opening of the embassy today takes them to a new level."

Estonia's Ambassador Tiina Nirk said the move is an important step towards increasing Estonia's presence and visibility in Azerbaijan.

"The opening of the embassy reflects Estonia's desire to have an active presence in the region and to develop cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres," she said. "Most importantly, however, it means that Estonia is now directly present here to serve its citizens, businesses and interests."

Nirk is Estonia's first resident ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Tsahkna said the two countries cooperate on the economy and innovation, green energy, education and digital development.

This is the second embassy Estonia has opened in the Caucasus region this year, after Armenia in April. In February, Estonia withdrew its ambassador from Georgia amid cooling relations.

The Estonian Embassy in Baku is officially open This morning, Foreign Minister @Tsahkna raised the Estonian flag at our new embassy, marking a new chapter in the close relationship between Estonia and Azerbaijan. Just in time for the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries next year. As Ambassador Tiina Nirk noted, the embassy reflects Estonia's commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the region and deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan. From trade and innovation to education, digital solutions and tourism. Most importantly, Estonia is now directly represented in Azerbaijan, enabling us to better serve our citizens and create new opportunities for Estonian businesses across the region. — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 27, 2026

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