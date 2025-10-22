X!

Foreign minister proposes opening Estonian embassy in Azerbaijan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna in Baku
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna in Baku Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said during a visit to Baku on Wednesday that he plans to submit a proposal to the government to open an Estonian embassy in Azerbaijan.

Tsahkna is on an official visit to the Azerbaijani capital with a business delegation and met President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister called Azerbaijan an "important partner" in the South Caucasus region.

"Estonian companies are keen to operate in Azerbaijan, and opening an embassy would offer improved opportunities to strengthen relations and advance practical cooperation," Tsahkna said during his meeting with the president.

"I will propose to the government that Estonia's current representation in Baku be upgraded to a full embassy," he said in a statement.

Tsahkna discussed the security situation in the Baltic Sea region, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Russia's aggression against Ukraine during a meeting with his counterpart.

He said Estonia will continue to support both Armenia and Azerbaijan in achieving comprehensive peace after an agreement was signed earlier this year in Washington, ending three decades of conflict.

Tsahkna commended Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supporting the country in restoring critical infrastructure.

Editor: Helen Wright



