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Eesti 200 preparing for 2027 Riigikogu elections

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Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Eesti 200 Chairman Kristina Kallas said the party is preparing for the upcoming national election despite its low ratings and some members saying there is little point.

Junion coalition party Eesti 200 has polled below the 5 percent threshold for months in popularity surveys. This means the party is unlikely to be included in the next Riigikogu.

Eesti 200 parliamentary group member Ando Kiviberg and group chairman Toomas Uibo told ERR in mid-October that Eesti 200 should not run in the elections and that it would be more sensible to prepare properly for the 2031 parliamentary elections. 

But Kallas is not giving up.

"We are currently preparing for the parliamentary elections and putting together candidate lists. That is the goal we are working toward," she told ERR.

The party has not yet chosen an advertising agency to run its election campaign, unlike some of its rivals whose posters can already be seen around the country.

"We currently have a so-called brief ready for advertising agencies, which we will use to start looking at agencies. We have not yet selected an advertising agency," Kallas said.

The chairman said the brief includes everything Eesti 200 would like to get from an advertising agency.

"We also have another option, which is to develop the creative solutions [election slogans and other content – ed.] ourselves. Because there have always been two options. In the previous parliamentary elections, we developed the creative solutions ourselves and only commissioned the work from an advertising agency," she said.

Kallas was unwilling to say how Eesti 200 would select an advertising agency or whether the party would hold a competition to find one.

"Look, this is a normal thing that parties do. It's a bit like explaining what goes on behind the scenes. I'm not going to explain how agencies are selected and on what basis. It's also something of a trade secret. I do not think it makes sense to explain that publicly," Kallas said.

The chairman said the party's candidate lists would probably be finalized in early January, as the deadline for submitting candidate lists is at the end of January.

Kallas said the party's election manifesto will start to be made public in the near future: "We will probably hold the election board meeting in early December, when the election promises will also be announced."

For now, Kallas was unwilling to reveal any election promises. "No. Absolutely not," she said.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

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