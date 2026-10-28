Reform MP and former minister Liina Kersna not running in Riigikogu election

Reform Party MP Liina Kersna announced on Tuesday that she is taking a break from politics, after 12 years, which included a stint as a minister.

This means she will not be running at the Riigikogu election in March 2027.

"I have always regarded the role of a politician as an extraordinary but temporary privilege to influence Estonia's life and future," Kersna noted via social media.

"At the same time, I have been aware of and understood what privilege blindness means. Although voters have entrusted me with a mandate to represent them in parliament on three occasions, for a total of 12 years, I have never identified myself as a lifelong professional politician. However, I can confirm that throughout those 12 years, I have always done my very best in every situation, feeling and bearing responsibility to Estonia and my voters," Kersna continued in her post.

Kersna said the past few years have been tough as she feels responsible for political decisions that she has had little or no opportunity to influence, adding she may seek a career change in academia.

"Perhaps I really am too sensitive for the job of a politician, but the constant sense of guilt that has accompanied it has exhausted me considerably," Kersna explained.

"In order to avoid getting bitter, blind to privilege and settling into the role of a two-dimensional politician, I have decided to take a break from politics. I will not be running for parliament next spring. I want, at least for a while, to be responsible solely for my own decisions and choices and to live a life outside day-to-day politics. I will probably apply for a postdoctoral position at a foreign university if the opportunity arises," she went on.

At the same time, Kersna encouraged people in education who have a vision to run for the Riigikogu.

"So that the voices of people in education get heard strongly in our Riigikogu, so that the quality of discussions there becomes more substantive. So that there is more education, wisdom, empathy, honesty, willingness to work, determination, respect, and clarity of thought, expression and purpose in our politics. All these qualities are very closely linked to education and being educated. Education is and must remain the foundation of our society," Kersna concluded.

Kersna was education minister 2021-2022.

Election day is March 7, 2027.

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