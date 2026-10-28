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Another poll shows Center more popular than Isamaa

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The Center Party HQ.
The Center Party HQ. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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A third survey monitoring the popularity of Estonia's political parties shows the opposition Center Party has overtaken the opposition Isamaa Party for the first time since 2023.

Earlier this month, the same results were reflected in polls by Emor and Turu-uuringud, and the latest data from Norstat and the Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut confirm the change. Center's four-week average support has risen to 23.1 percent, while Isamaa's has fallen to 22.8 percent.

Center has risen to the top of the party ratings table, with its support increasing by 1.4 percentage points over the week and now standing at its highest level since August 2020.

Support for Isamaa fell by 1.2 percentage points over the week. This is the first time the party has lost the top spot since November 2023.

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has increased by 1.8 percentage points over the past four weeks to 16.5 percent, reaching its highest level since September 2024.

The top three are followed by EKRE (13.8 percent), Reform (12.3 percent) and Parempoolsed (6.4 percent).

Party ratings from Nortstat/ÜI: October 3-25, 2026. Source: Nortstat/ÜI

Support for coalition party Reform remains on a slight downward trend, with a fall of 1.7 percentage points over the past five weeks.

Support for the junior coalition partner Eesti 200 stood at 1.4 percent.

The Greens, ERK and Koos all polled below 1 percent.

The coalition parties were supported by a total of 13.7 percent of respondents, while the Riigikogu opposition parties were supported by 76.2 percent.

Based on calculations by political scientist Martin Mölder the Center Party would win 26 seats in the Riigikogu, Isamaa 25, SDE 18, EKRE 14, the Reform Party 12 and Parempoolsed six.

The latest aggregate results cover the polling period from September 28 to October 25, during which a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

Polling data since 2020 is shown in the graph below.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Urmet Kook

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