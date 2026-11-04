Center and SDE gain ground while EKRE and Reform slide in latest poll

The Center Party has 24.2 percent support, followed by Isamaa at 23 percent and SDE at 17.4 percent, according to the latest Norstat poll commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies.

Support for the leading Center Party rose by 1.1 percentage points over the past week, reaching its highest level since July 2020.

The Center Party is followed by Isamaa, whose support remained virtually unchanged over the week.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) ranks third, with support rising by 2.7 percentage points over the past four weeks to its highest level since August 2024.

The top three are followed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) at 12.8 percent and the Reform Party at 11.9 percent. Support for EKRE fell by one percentage point over the past week, while Reform Party support has declined by a total of 2.1 percentage points over the past six weeks.

Parempoolsed (Right-Wingers) would also clear the electoral threshold, with 6 percent support. Eesti 200, a member of the governing coalition, had just 1.3 percent support.

The Koos (Together) party had 0.7 percent support, followed by the Estonian Greens at 0.6 percent and Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) at 0.3 percent.

The governing coalition parties have a combined 13.2 percent support, compared with 77.4 percent for the opposition parties represented in the Riigikogu.

According to calculations by political scientist Martin Mölder, the current results would give the Center Party 27 seats in the Riigikogu, Isamaa 25, SDE 19, EKRE 13, the Reform Party 12 and Parempoolsed five.

The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from October 5 to November 1, with a total of 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens surveyed.

Four weeks' aggregate results. KESK - Center Party; ISA - Isamaa; REF - Reform Party; PAR - Parempoolsed; E200 - Eesti 200; YKS - independents; ROH - Greens; MUU - other; VAB - Free Party.

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