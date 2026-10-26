Longtime Center Party MP joins Isamaa

Longtime Center Party member and former television and radio journalist Enn Eesmaa has said he will join the opposition Isamaa Party and will run in the Riigikogu elections next March.

Eesmaa was a member of the Center Party for over 20 years, from 2003 to 2024.

"Throughout my career, whether in journalism or politics, I have been a team player. Isamaa's team is strong and capable in the economy, culture, national defense and other areas, and I am pleased to be able to contribute to its work," Eesmaa said in a press release issued by Isamaa.

"In the upcoming elections, together with [Isamaa Chairman] Urmas [Reinsalu] and others, we will stand for ensuring that Estonia is protected, that our voice is heard loud and clear on the international stage, and that the Estonian language and culture are preserved and respected in our country," he said.

Reinsalu welcomed Eesmaa's decision to join Isamaa.

"I have worked with Enn in various capacities over the years. Most recently, when I was foreign minister, Enn was deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Enn is a very balanced and principled person, and I am pleased that he has decided to run for the Riigikogu on Isamaa's list," Reinsalu said.

In recent months, several MPs have changed parties as the election draws closer and the active phase of campaigning starts.

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