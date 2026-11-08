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Cheap energy and lower food prices: EKRE announces 2027 election platform

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Martin Helme.
Martin Helme. Source: EKRE
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The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) presented and adopted its election platform in Tartu on Sunday in advance of the March 2027 election.

In a statement, EKRE said it is committed to national and constitutional values and that Estonia can hope for a better tomorrow if the right choices are made.

"There is no doubt that after six years of liberal rule, the Estonian state and people are in a poor situation. We have the deepest birth rate crisis of all time. We have corruption that has spread everywhere and caused mass poverty. We have the longest, deepest and most widespread economic downturn in Europe, as well as a crisis in people's ability to make ends meet," the statement reads.

"We have unprecedented levels of immigration, which threaten to make Estonians a minority in their own ancestral homeland. Our rights guaranteed by the Constitution, such as freedom of speech and conscience, the right to privacy and the inviolability of private property, the right to bodily (including medical) autonomy, the right to a fair trial and the right to fair and secret elections, are being violated daily by the liberal ruling clique," it continued.

EKRE promises to give voters cheap energy and lower food prices. "To achieve this, taxes must be reduced, particularly consumption taxes such as excise duties and VAT, the car tax must be abolished and land tax reduced," the EKRE council said.

The EKRE council wrote that the party knows how to make wages and pensions grow. "To achieve this, mass immigration, which drives down wages and business productivity, must be stopped."

Bureaucracy should also be reduced, it added, and new benefits for families with children will be introduced.

According to the party, EKRE also knows how to put public finances in order and stop the debt spiral. "To balance the state budget, we will put an end to corrupt and wasteful ideological projects. We will stop the construction of Rail Baltic, subsidies for wind and solar energy, corrupt schemes in providing aid to Ukraine, and pumping money into other countries without knowing where it actually goes. We will also stop funding NGOs promoting extremist ideologies and the state playing at running businesses. There are well over a billion euros in expenditures in the state budget that should not be there," the statement reads.

Speaking about national defense, EKRE highlighted only the need to hold people accountable for scandals in the sector.

"The missing millions must be recovered and directed toward actual national defense. People must be held genuinely accountable for the biggest corruption scandal in the defense sector to hit Estonia. Talk about how we are going to bring Russia to its knees tomorrow must be replaced with decisive action to ensure real protection and security for the Estonian state and people."

The next election will take place in March 2027.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

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