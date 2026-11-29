The skating season opens in Tartu County on Sunday, coinciding with the first Sunday of Advent. Enthusiasts will be able to take to the ice in the heart of Tartu and in Lähte, where final preparations are in full swing.

On Saturday, the finishing touches were being put on the ice rink on Tartu's Town Hall Square, which is being set up for the seventh consecutive year. A 15-centimeter-thick layer of ice was built up over the last 10 days, and the final step is to freeze the barriers into place.

The ice technicians' biggest concern is the changeable weather. "Rain and wind have the biggest impact. Say, plus 5 degrees, if we're talking about temperatures above freezing, is not yet a major problem, because the rink's refrigeration system freezes and maintains the ice," said Robert Piiskoppel, technical specialist at the Tartu Events Management Center.

During Advent, the ice rink on Raekoja plats becomes crowded in the evenings, and Piiskoppel recommends beginners try skating on weekday mornings.

"You have to be careful and follow the rules. People skate at a leisurely pace here; you can't really test your acceleration here," he said.

The ice skating rink in front of Tartu Town Hall. Source: Mana Kaasik

Another rink will also be open in Lähte, approximately 14 kilometers north of Tartu, from Sunday.

More than 50 cubic meters of water were used for the rink, which is opening for its fourth season. While ice technicians usually dread rain, they have turned the rainfall to their advantage.

"Since we were still building up the ice, this time we added new layers on top, and so it turned out to be a pure bonus in the form of water coming from the sky," said Lähte ice rink ice technician Valeeri Rubeika.

Training is already in full swing. "We've already let the local community onto the ice. As you can see in the background, our young skiers are training here. Since there's no snow, they're immediately taking advantage of the opportunity to do some of their exercises here," Rubeika added.

Skaters will be able to glide around the ice rinks for as long as the ice withstands the spring sunshine.

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