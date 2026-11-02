X!

Tartu's Christmas village takes shape ahead of First Advent opening

News
Ice rink at Tartu's Christmas village.
Ice rink at Tartu's Christmas village. Source: Silver Gutmann
News

Tartu is once again transforming Town Hall Square for the holidays, with an outdoor ice rink, Christmas tree and festive pavilions set to open November 29.

Construction of the public ice rink began Monday, marking the start of preparations for Tartu Christmas City 2026. As in previous years, festivities will officially kick off on the first Sunday of Advent.

This year, the city's official Christmas tree will arrive from the Peipsiääre Municipality village of Välgi on November 17.

Its owners, Roman Gelokhov and his family, decided to donate the nearly 15-meter-tall spruce after growing concerned that frequent strong winds in the area made its proximity to their house dangerous.

"We were worried that the tree could eventually fall on the house one day," Gelokhov said. "When the opportunity came up to give our spruce a new life as Tartu's Christmas tree, we thought it was a wonderful solution."

Tartu's Christmas village. November 30, 2024. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

The family regularly spends time at Town Hall Square during the holiday season, but this year's festivities will now be especially meaningful.

"It'll be something special to see a tree that was once part of our home now decorate Tartu and bring holiday cheer to thousands of people," Gelokhov added.

More info to come

Meanwhile, work on the Christmas village pavilions and other infrastructure is scheduled to begin November 23, with cafes and skating equipment arriving afterward.

The public ice rink, built around Tartu's iconic Kissing Students statue and fountain, will be among the main attractions.

During construction, visitors are asked to take care when crossing the square, as the ice rink site is fenced off and construction equipment moves around the area.

More details and event info for the Christmas village will be published online in the coming weeks.

Overhead view of the Christmas village in Tartu's Town Hall Square. Source: Peeter Paaver

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:27

Tallinn bench marks birthplace of iconic Estonian novel 'Truth and Justice'

14:54

Võro-language Minecraft, Zumba and film marathon on tap for language week

14:24

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

14:14

Defense Forces broke law on Ukrainian soldier training background checks

14:13

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

13:41

Saaremaa ferry boss jailed over €4m insolvency begins prison term

12:59

Retired officer: Russian mass strikes unlikely to break Ukrainian resolve

12:28

Why is Narva's C1 Estonian exam pass rate half the national average?

11:49

Second-pillar fund withdrawers can start saving again this month

11:21

Tartu's Christmas village takes shape ahead of First Advent opening

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:13

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

31.10

8 migrants detained in Tallinn's Mustamäe

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

01.11

Veteran diplomat warns Estonia's 'predictable' Russia message losing impact

31.10

Is Estonia about to have a surplus of IT specialists?

08:53

Why are laundromats becoming more popular in Tallinn?

09:25

Latvia's insolvent Valka stops cooperation programs with Estonia's Valga

01.11

Estonia's Selevko wins bronze, Petrõkina third ahead of free skate in Canada

31.10

Estonian raw milk producer buys Latvia's largest dairy company

14:24

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo