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Tallinn's ice skating rinks begin new season

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The public ice rink in Mustamäe.
The public ice rink in Mustamäe. Source: Tallinn City Government, Mustamäe district.
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Ice skating season has begun in Tallinn after several municipal-run rinks opened their doors over the weekend, with more expected to do so in the coming weeks.

On Saturday (October 31), skating rinks in Mustamäe and Lasnamäe saw the first ice skaters of the winter season. The Old Town rink will open on November 14 and Nõmme's on November 21.

One of Tallinn's largest ice rinks, at the Pirita Sports Center, will open in late November or early December, depending on weather conditions.

"Although autumn is still underway, our ice maintenance teams have done a great job and the first skating rinks are ready to welcome everyone interested," said Deputy Mayor Monika Haukanõmm.

This year, young people and seniors will also be allocated free sessions.

Tallinn's ice rinks offer free skating sessions for schools from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Advance registration is required, and skates can be rented on site for a fee if necessary.

Tallinn's seniors can skate free of charge on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tallinn's schoolteachers are offered free skating courses so that they can teach pupils to skate safely. There will be morning events for children on the weekends.

One hour of skating at the capital's ice rinks costs €7.20–11.40, while discounted tickets for children and seniors cost €4.90–9.20. Season passes are also available, providing unlimited access to all city-owned ice rinks.

Visitors can bring their own skates or rent them on site for prices starting at €5.

The skating season at the Old Town ice park will last until the end of March, while the other Tallinn ice rinks will remain open until mid-March.

More information is available on the Uisupark website.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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