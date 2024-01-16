Tuesday's weather in Estonia to continue to be snowy and windy

Tuesday's weather in Estonia will be windy and snowy, with blizzard conditions making for hazardous road conditions.

As the week progresses, conditions will get somewhat milder, however.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday was windy, with plenty of snow and lows of -12 degrees in the Tallinn area.

Weather map for Estonia for Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Source: ERR

These conditions continue in the morning, with northwesterlies of 5 to 14 meters per second in gusts up to 20 meters per second driving yet more snow.

Temperatures will not have picked up from their nighttime values; -9 to -7 in the South and West, and -12 to -11 degrees in the North.

Cloud covers the country, while snowfall is to continue everywhere apart from the islands.

Daytime weather map for Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, while the cloud may clear slightly in the West and over the islands, snowfall remains in the North and East, and temperatures on the mainland will be -11 to -8 degrees.

Nighttime will be cold, though clearer and with less snow, with a low of -17 forecast. Wednesday through to Saturday is forecast to have milder temperatures (-8 to -5) with nighttime temperatures to fluctuate between -13 and -7.

Snowfall will continue through the week, though it will start to clear on Saturday.

Four-day weather prognosis for Wednesday, January 17 to Saturday, January 20, 2024. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!