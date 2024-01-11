Weather in Estonia turns colder again on Thursday

Thursday's weather in Estonia is forecast to be colder than has been seen in recent days, while the strong winds which began on Wednesday will continue.

As we head into the weekend, more snowfall is forecast, and average temperatures are set to fluctuate and remain sub-zero, though not at the lows seen in the first week of the year.

At the same time, the preceding thaw means lower temperatures will lead to slippery conditions from Thursday morning onward, so care should be taken when out and about, both when driving and using the sidewalk on foot.

Sunrise in Tallinn on Thursday is at 9.10 a.m., sunset at a little before 3.50 p.m.

Thursday night was windy in coastal areas including Tallinn, but ambient temperatures were mild, from zero to +3 degrees Celsius. Precipitation which fell in the East largely came as rain and sleet, rather than snow.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, January 11, 2024. Source: ERR

However, while the wind continues in the morning – northwesterlies of 8-13 meters per second, in gusts up to 18 meters per second – the temperature starts to fall, to as low as -4 degrees in the Northeast, -1 degree to zero on the rest of the mainland, and zero to +1 degree on the islands.

The morning will be cloudy, save for over Saaremaa which will be clear, and snowfall is forecast for the East.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, January 11, 2024. Source: ERR

As the day progresses, it will get colder still, down to -6 to -5 degrees in the Northeast, -4 to -3 in a northwest-southeast band running from Tallinn and environs down to Võru County, and -2 degrees in the West and Southwest, and over the islands.

The snow is forecast to shift more towards the South, with the North being spared, while the sun will also peep through the cloud cover at times along and near the North coast.

The wind direction will wheel round to the North, remaining strong (8-13 meters per second in gusts up to 18 meters per second), making it feel even colder.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Friday, January 12 to Monday, January 15, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Thursday to Friday will continue to be windy, though with little precipitation, and cold, at -10 degrees on average, while more snow and strong winds are forecast for Friday daytime.

Heading into the weekend temperatures on average will fluctuate, from -7 Friday, to -10 on Saturday, then rising to -5 Sunday, before dropping slightly at the start of the new week.

The tendency for nighttime temperatures will be towards a fall on Friday to Saturday night (-14 on average), then rising over the next two nights, to -11 degrees Sunday night to Monday morning.

Snowfall is expected for most of the next few days, particularly on Sunday.

