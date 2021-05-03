Gallery: First day of eased restrictions draws crowds to Ülemiste Center

Restrictions on education were eased from Monday, leading to the parking lot of Ülemiste Center to be crowded with shoppers' cars.

There are still restrictions in place in retail establishments, however. All stores may open their doors for customers while taking the 2+2 rule and the 25 percent occupancy requirement into account separately for each store.

In addition to the mask-wearing obligation, the shopping center has closed all leisure areas, limited the use of seating in hallways and has turned off the WiFi. Eateries in the shopping center remain open only for take-away purchases.

Existing restrictions for service facilities will not change, which means that they may be open if the 2+2 rule and the 25 percent occupancy requirement are complied with.

All other restrictions are available on the government's website in English here.

