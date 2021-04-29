Health Board expecting rise in coronavirus cases after school holidays

The Health Board is expecting a slight increase in coronavirus cases due to the school holidays next week. An easing of restrictions on the economy may also raise the rate.

It is too early to assess the impact of the school holidays on the infection rate, but epidemiologists believe that an increase in infections is expected soon, Merilin Vernik, the media adviser of the Health Board, told ERR on Thursday.

The impact of the school holidays on the infection rate should start to show next week and there has already been an uptick in cases. In recent days and the share of positive tests has risen to 10 percent, she said.

Adding, that next week, shops and outdoor terraces will open and people are encouraged not to immediately crowd into the same places. "Otherwise, we will have to send sad messages again reporting the infection is on the rise," Vernik said.

From May 3, restaurants with outdoor terraces, shops, museums and exhibitions can reopen with capacity limits. The 2 + 2 rule and the obligation to wear a mask continue to apply in all public indoor spaces.

