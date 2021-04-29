Health Board expecting rise in coronavirus cases after school holidays

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Passenger jet over Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

The Health Board is expecting a slight increase in coronavirus cases due to the school holidays next week. An easing of restrictions on the economy may also raise the rate.

It is too early to assess the impact of the school holidays on the infection rate, but epidemiologists believe that an increase in infections is expected soon, Merilin Vernik, the media adviser of the Health Board, told ERR on Thursday.

The impact of the school holidays on the infection rate should start to show next week and there has already been an uptick in cases. In recent days and the share of positive tests has risen to 10 percent, she said.

Adding, that next week, shops and outdoor terraces will open and people are encouraged not to immediately crowd into the same places. "Otherwise, we will have to send sad messages again reporting the infection is on the rise," Vernik said.

From May 3, restaurants with outdoor terraces, shops, museums and exhibitions can reopen with capacity limits. The 2 + 2 rule and the obligation to wear a mask continue to apply in all public indoor spaces. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:00

Watch live: National handball team to host Austria in Euro qualification

18:37

Estonia to seek €280 million from European Commission for Tallinn Hospital

18:08

Government approves order allowing distance learning for grades 9 and 12

17:44

Lithuanian PM doubts need for Baltic 'travel bubble'

17:16

Isamaa leadership: Rahva Tahe episode is harming us ahead of elections

16:49

New health center in Kopli to be completed by end of year

16:19

Health Board expecting rise in coronavirus cases after school holidays

15:53

Estonia to abolish tax exemption for home loan interests

15:42

Estonian airlines competed for scheduled routes left open by Finnair

15:13

Riigikogu continues to distance work

15:10

Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy Updated

14:19

Several hospitals open vaccination to the over 50s

14:12

Scientific council recommends kindergarten children stay at home

13:43

AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

12:46

Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

12:19

Finance minister: Ministries must cut spend by €60 million in 2022

12:15

Estonian MEP calls on EU to expel Russian diplomats

11:49

Chancellor: Wholesale closure of restaurants not justified

11:18

Interior ministry says EU migrant return plan in line with its vision

10:44

57 people have been infected with South African covid strain in Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: