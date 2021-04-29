AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Terakes kindergarten in Saku. Source: ERR
News

A kindergartner has been hospitalized following an incident playing with other children in a sandpit, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday night. A police investigation is looking at possible gross negligence on the part of the facility's on-duty teachers.

AK reported that the child, whose age was not given, was taken to hospital Tuesday, where they remain, in a condition described as serious.

A group of children had been playing in the sandpit, at the Terakes kindergarten in Saku, near Tallinn, under the supervision of two teachers, at the time the incident took place, AK reported.

"What we know is that the children were playing in the sandbox, and were digging," Urmet Tambre, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) northern prefecture said.

"At one point, one of the teachers noticed that the injured child was partly covered in sand. They rushed to help immediately. The sand was mostly covering the face," he added.

The PPA are now investigating the incident under the section of the penal code dealing with gross negligence, and establishing what the teachers were doing and where they were when the child's injuries occurred.

Saku deputy mayor told AK that social distancing measures are in place at the kindergarten, meaning contact between children, who are retained in separate groups, each with its own class house and play area (see cover image), and also teachers, is minimal.

"There were a lot of children in the sandbox at that point in time," Ots said, adding that the outdoor facility also has a swing.

"There were two teachers with the group ... so in that sense the children were being supervised. They were all outside with the teachers," Ots added. 

The PPA have taken statements from both children and kindergarten staff. Urmet Tambre stressed that no culpability was being placed on any of the other children playing in the same group when the incident occurred.

Children up to the age of seven can attend kindergartens, which are often privately owned, in Estonia, though attendance is not mandatory. Coronavirus restrictions have included a bar on parents entering a kindergarten's premises.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:43

AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

12:46

Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

12:40

Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy

12:19

Finance minister: Ministries must cut spend by €60 million in 2022

12:15

Estonian MEP calls on EU to expel Russian diplomats

11:49

Chancellor: Wholesale closure of restaurants not justified

11:18

Interior ministry says EU migrant return plan in line with its vision

10:44

57 people have been infected with South African covid strain in Estonia

10:33

Health Board: 425 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 10 deaths

10:19

Three outdoor cafes to open on Tartu's Emajõgi from next week

09:52

Saaremaa village wishes to mark geographical midpoint of Europe

09:26

1+1 vaccination introduced in Ida-Viru County to boost coverage

09:00

Power outage at Jõgeva has been restored Updated

08:51

MEP Yana Toom: Much less substance to corona passport than could be

08:27

Health minister self-isolating as coronavirus close contact

28.04

KredEx available funds up tenfold in coronavirus-hit 2020

28.04

Last leader of Estonian SSR may be honored by City of Tallinn

28.04

Tallinn's highest infection rate registered in Haabersti

28.04

Tallinn extends day one sick pay benefit to end of May

28.04

Harju Elekter profit falls nearly 60 percent on year to Q1 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: