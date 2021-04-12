Heads chosen for three state high schools

News
Artist's rendition of "Kuppelmaastik", the planned state high school in Mustamäe.. Source: Riigi Kinnisvara AS/Arhitekt Must
Principals of three new Tallinn secondary schools have been appointed ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year. Raino Liblik has been chosen as the Tallinn Mustamäe State High School's principal, while Indrek Lillemägi is destined for the Pelgulinn State High School and Alo Savi for the Tõnismäe State High School, the Ministry of Education and Research, announced.

Raino Liblik is currently working as the principal of Tallinn Kuristiku High School.

The Pelgulinn school is to be headed up by the current principal of the Emili school, Indrek Lillemägi. Alo Savi is currently the principal of Põlva State High School.

42 people applied for the three positions.

The intention was to find principals for the three schools at the same time, so that creating the schools and the future activities could be carried out simultaneously, head of the education ministry's state schools' department Raivo Trummal said.

Mustamäe High School will open its doors on September 1 of 2022. There are 1,080 studying places planned for the school.

A year later, Pelgulinn State High School, which will also have 1,080 study places, will be added on Kolde pst, while the Tõnismäe State High School with 900 study places on Endla Street will open in 2022 also.

Last week, the current principal of Saku High School, Taavi Vilba, was elected the principal of Laagri State High School, which will open its doors in September 2022 in Saue Parish, just outside the capital.

Further afield, Liisa Puusepp was elected the principal of Rakvere State High School last week. Rakvere State School will also open its doors in September 2022.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

