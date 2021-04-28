Teachers can use rapid coronavirus tests from May

Rapid tests can be used in schools and kindergartens from May which will help to detect if teachers are infected with the coronavirus. The tests will be provided by the Ministry of Education.

"The rapid tests are an additional security option and are intended primarily for teachers who have not yet been vaccinated," Jürgen Rakaselg, adviser to the Department of Public Schools of the Ministry, told ERR.

"Institutions will receive more detailed instructions on how to use the test together with the tests," he added but emphasized the tests should not be used as a replacement for safety measures.

"It is also not possible to diagnose the SARS-CoV-2 infection with a rapid test. It is an informative tool for detecting suspicion of the disease," said Rakaselg.

"If there are any signs of illness or a positive test result, we recommend that you contact a family doctor, limit contacts and get a PCR test."

Rakaselg said medical training is not needed to carry out a rapid test.

The rapid tests have been purchased by the European Commission and are available to educational institutions free of charge in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Health Board.

