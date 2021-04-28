Teachers can use rapid coronavirus tests from May

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Rapid tests can be used in schools and kindergartens from May which will help to detect if teachers are infected with the coronavirus. The tests will be provided by the Ministry of Education.

"The rapid tests are an additional security option and are intended primarily for teachers who have not yet been vaccinated," Jürgen Rakaselg, adviser to the Department of Public Schools of the Ministry, told ERR.

"Institutions will receive more detailed instructions on how to use the test together with the tests," he added but emphasized the tests should not be used as a replacement for safety measures.

"It is also not possible to diagnose the SARS-CoV-2 infection with a rapid test. It is an informative tool for detecting suspicion of the disease," said Rakaselg.

"If there are any signs of illness or a positive test result, we recommend that you contact a family doctor, limit contacts and get a PCR test."

Rakaselg said medical training is not needed to carry out a rapid test.

The rapid tests have been purchased by the European Commission and are available to educational institutions free of charge in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Health Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

Most income tax declarations have been submitted electronically

15:54

Global Estonian Report: April 28 – May 5

15:19

Leucistic starling spotted in Lääne County

14:56

Foreign minister wants to restart 'Baltic travel bubble' negotiations

14:55

Regional daily: Keep in mind law when installing security cameras

14:20

Estonia expresses condolences after Riga fire kills eight

13:48

State-owned Enefit Green to go public in first half of 2022

13:25

Audit report: Third of COVID-19 reserve unspent at end of year

13:17

Russia expels Baltic diplomats

13:02

Teachers can use rapid coronavirus tests from May

12:33

Minister: Government has reached agreement on budget strategy

12:07

Vaccinations could start for 50, 60 year olds next week if doses arrive

11:41

Defense minister: Horror stories of defense budget cuts not true

11:13

Survey: Church attendance has fallen slightly in past five years

10:44

Health Board: 396 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

10:43

Thousands of Jõgeva households left without power after substation fire

10:17

First Estonian-Latvian machine translator completed

09:48

US airborne exercise next week sees Järva County village become drop zone

09:28

T1 Mall of Tallinn to go bankrupt Updated

09:21

Entrepreneurs awaiting implementation of Estonian coronavirus passport

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: