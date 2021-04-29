New health center in Kopli to be completed by end of year

News
Open gallery
8 photos
News

The development of the Põhja-Tallinn Health Center is set to be completed by the end of the year, also allowing West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH) family physicians and specialists to receive patients in Kopli.

The cornerstone for the building was laid in November and the building development is on schedule. The due date of the development is in November of this year and doors will be opened to patients by the end of the year," LTKH medical director Imbi Moks told ERR.

The new health center will replace the former Kopli Polyclinic.

Moks said there will be 12 different family physicians receiving patients to go with many different LTKH doctors and specialists, such as dentists, an endocrinologist, a nose-ear-throat doctor, an internal medicine doctor, a surgeon, a urologist, a rehabilitation doctor and a psychiatrist.

In addition, nurses, midwives, a physiotherapist, a masseur and a psychologist will also begin working in the medical center. There is an X-ray and ultrasound option and all necessary samples can be taken in the laboratories.

A pharmacy and a cafe will also be opened.

The design, construction and furnishing of the 5,500 m2 will cost €7.5-8 million. The health center's development is partly finance from the European Regional Development Fund (€1.7 million), the remaining finances come from LTKH resources.

The architect of the Põhja-Tallinn Health Center is Indrek Saarepera (Visuaal), the building was designed by Esplan and the general contractors are Mapri Ehitus and Vanalinna Ehitus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:00

Watch live: National handball team to host Austria in Euro qualification

18:37

Estonia to seek €280 million from European Commission for Tallinn Hospital

18:08

Government approves order allowing distance learning for grades 9 and 12

17:44

Lithuanian PM doubts need for Baltic 'travel bubble'

17:16

Isamaa leadership: Rahva Tahe episode is harming us ahead of elections

16:49

New health center in Kopli to be completed by end of year

16:19

Health Board expecting rise in coronavirus cases after school holidays

15:53

Estonia to abolish tax exemption for home loan interests

15:42

Estonian airlines competed for scheduled routes left open by Finnair

15:13

Riigikogu continues to distance work

15:10

Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy Updated

14:19

Several hospitals open vaccination to the over 50s

14:12

Scientific council recommends kindergarten children stay at home

13:43

AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

12:46

Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

12:19

Finance minister: Ministries must cut spend by €60 million in 2022

12:15

Estonian MEP calls on EU to expel Russian diplomats

11:49

Chancellor: Wholesale closure of restaurants not justified

11:18

Interior ministry says EU migrant return plan in line with its vision

10:44

57 people have been infected with South African covid strain in Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: