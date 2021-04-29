New health center in Kopli to be completed by end of year

The development of the Põhja-Tallinn Health Center is set to be completed by the end of the year, also allowing West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH) family physicians and specialists to receive patients in Kopli.

The cornerstone for the building was laid in November and the building development is on schedule. The due date of the development is in November of this year and doors will be opened to patients by the end of the year," LTKH medical director Imbi Moks told ERR.

The new health center will replace the former Kopli Polyclinic.

Moks said there will be 12 different family physicians receiving patients to go with many different LTKH doctors and specialists, such as dentists, an endocrinologist, a nose-ear-throat doctor, an internal medicine doctor, a surgeon, a urologist, a rehabilitation doctor and a psychiatrist.

In addition, nurses, midwives, a physiotherapist, a masseur and a psychologist will also begin working in the medical center. There is an X-ray and ultrasound option and all necessary samples can be taken in the laboratories.

A pharmacy and a cafe will also be opened.

The design, construction and furnishing of the 5,500 m2 will cost €7.5-8 million. The health center's development is partly finance from the European Regional Development Fund (€1.7 million), the remaining finances come from LTKH resources.

The architect of the Põhja-Tallinn Health Center is Indrek Saarepera (Visuaal), the building was designed by Esplan and the general contractors are Mapri Ehitus and Vanalinna Ehitus.

