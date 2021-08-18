100m high office building to be develop near Tallinn Kaubamaja

A 30-story office building is set to be developed on the plot of the former Estonian Academy of Arts building on Gonsiori 4, which is currently a parking lot.

Developer Estconde Invest is planning on building a high building, which houses office and residential spaces, on the current parking lot. The development is set to have 30 stories above ground and two stories below ground, a hotel is also planned for the building.

Approving the detail plan is in the agenda for Tallinn city governments sitting Wednesday.

The highest peak of the building - 101.2 meters - is planned for the southeast end of the plot and the lowest office spaces of the building are designed as rental booths opening onto the street for trade and service institutions, offices and hotels.

Architectural bureau Alver Arhitektid are behind the design solution of the development with its highest point not disturbing the straight line connecting Hotel Viru and Swissotel, the development's explanatory referendum reads.

The green area and pedestrian and cycle paths on Laikmaa tänav are intended for public use. There are 188 parking spaces planned for the development and a bicycle parking lot will also be built.

Engineering bureau Stratum conducted a traffic analysis, which saw no issues with traffic congestion as a result of the potential building. Tallinn city council is yet to approve the detail plan and after this step is completed, Tallinn's urban planning department and Kesklinn government, along with Tallinn's urban environment and public works department, will present the project publicly.

The strategic assessment of the detail plan was initiated with a Tallinn city government order on March 13 2017. City Plaza OÜ requested the initiation of a detail plan in 2016, but a year later, the interested person was changed to Estconde Invest.

The plot was home to the Estonian Academy of Arts' building until 2010, when it was demolished. A new building for the school was set to be constructed on the plot, but construction was delayed due to opposition from neighbors. The school eventually sold the plot for €6.9 million to City Plaza and instead moved to the Kalamaja district.

