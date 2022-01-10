Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

News
A rendition of the development, to the right is Tallinn Kaubamaja department store.
A rendition of the development, to the right is Tallinn Kaubamaja department store. Source: Estconde Invest
News

A 106-meter high-rise building is planned for the former plot of the Estonian Academy of Arts on Gonsiori 4, neighboring the Tallinn Kaubamaja shopping mall. The development has passed from the public opinion period and will now head to Tallinn's urban planning department for approval.

Developer Estconde Invest is planning on developing a high-rise building, which houses office and residential spaces, on the plot of the former Estonian Academy of Arts building on Gonsiori 4, which is currently a parking lot. The development is set to have 30 stories above ground and two stories below ground, a hotel is also planned for the building.

The plan saw some changes with the intended use adjusted to be 15 percent residential and 85 percent commercial. Kesklinn district mayor Monika Haukanõmm said the highest floors of the 30-story building will house apartments. "85 percent percent will be commercial, there are office spaces, an office building and a hotel planned. The first and second stories would be for commerce and service," she said.

Haukanõmm said the most common issue stated to the city government during the public opinion period was how developing the building would affect apartment buildings in the vicinity. "The most proposals came about how it can be ensured that there would be no damages to any neighboring buildings and properties," the district mayor said.

She added that the developer is obligated to complete a construction appraisal of the buildings in the vicinity to acquire information about the condition of the buildings.

There were a total of seven proposals or challenges presented during the public opinion period. Haukanõmm said the public period has now wrapped up and the plan will go back to the Tallinn urban planning department, where the detail plan is likely to be approed.

"If that process is completed, the owner is interested in moving forward quickly to be able to design and construct. I hope this long process will eventually reach a solution, because it is currently not pretty in the heart of the city," the Kesklinn district mayor said.

The developer has not told the city when the building could be completed, Haukanõmm noted. "It is certainly a process, which will take several years, because if we look at the volume and importance of the development, designing will take some time and construction will likely take two or three years before it gets anywhere."

A rendition of the building on Gonsiori 4. Source: Estconde Invest

The high-rise development could also take place during the potential harbor tram line development, set to be up-and-running no earlier than the end of 2023. The tram line would also partly be located on Gonsiori tänav, but Haukanõmm said it is currently impossible to know if the construction times will coincide.

"The development of this building cannot close any major roads. The only major communications project is relocating a power station to the planned area. They practically do not need to go on the street. This specific development should not disturb traffic. The Old Harbor tram - yes, that will move from Gonsiori to Laikmaa tänav. There will be construction there, but it will certainly not be closed for the construction," the district mayor said.

Arhictectural bureau Alver Arhitektid is behind the design of the high-rise and it will be developed by Estconde Invest.

The strategic assessment of the detail plan was initiated with a Tallinn city government order on March 13 2017. City Plaza OÜ requested the initiation of a detail plan in 2016, but a year later, the interested person was changed to Estconde Invest.

The plot was home to the Estonian Academy of Arts' building until 2010, when it was demolished. A new building for the school was set to be constructed on the plot, but construction was delayed due to opposition from neighbors. The school eventually sold the plot for €6.9 million to City Plaza and instead moved to the Kalamaja district.

A view of the high-rise building from the Tartu maantee extension. Source: Allianss Arhitektid

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:48

Estonia's NATO ambassador: Nothing extraordinary will be decided this week

16:16

Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

15:44

Council agrees to remove Estonian singer's statue from Viljandi park

15:13

State to provide option of increasing second pension pillar deposits

14:45

Rescue Board's director salary increases to €5,800

14:24

Tartu will not raise kindergarten fees until 2025

13:59

EUobserver: A Russian spy expelled from NATO HQ of Estonian descent

13:25

'Compartment No. 6' misses out on Golden Globes award

12:54

Estonian consul in Kazakstan: The situation is calm in the capital

12:26

Scientific council: Government to be informed of recommendations first

11:59

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

11:29

Drivers advised to take test in winter to beat long queues

10:58

Sildaru wins second World Cup slopestyle competition this season

10:32

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

10:24

Russia-US, NATO talks unlikely to give clear result says Estonian MEP

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

09:29

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade breaking records

09:08

Kontaveit opens 2022 with straight-set victory Updated

08:56

Isamaa chairman calls for electricity market reform

08:34

Ida-Viru County industrial park to develop business airfield near Narva

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

09.01

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

11:59

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

09.01

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

10:32

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: