Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

A 106-meter high-rise building is planned for the former plot of the Estonian Academy of Arts on Gonsiori 4, neighboring the Tallinn Kaubamaja shopping mall. The development has passed from the public opinion period and will now head to Tallinn's urban planning department for approval.

Developer Estconde Invest is planning on developing a high-rise building, which houses office and residential spaces, on the plot of the former Estonian Academy of Arts building on Gonsiori 4, which is currently a parking lot. The development is set to have 30 stories above ground and two stories below ground, a hotel is also planned for the building.

The plan saw some changes with the intended use adjusted to be 15 percent residential and 85 percent commercial. Kesklinn district mayor Monika Haukanõmm said the highest floors of the 30-story building will house apartments. "85 percent percent will be commercial, there are office spaces, an office building and a hotel planned. The first and second stories would be for commerce and service," she said.

Haukanõmm said the most common issue stated to the city government during the public opinion period was how developing the building would affect apartment buildings in the vicinity. "The most proposals came about how it can be ensured that there would be no damages to any neighboring buildings and properties," the district mayor said.

She added that the developer is obligated to complete a construction appraisal of the buildings in the vicinity to acquire information about the condition of the buildings.

There were a total of seven proposals or challenges presented during the public opinion period. Haukanõmm said the public period has now wrapped up and the plan will go back to the Tallinn urban planning department, where the detail plan is likely to be approed.

"If that process is completed, the owner is interested in moving forward quickly to be able to design and construct. I hope this long process will eventually reach a solution, because it is currently not pretty in the heart of the city," the Kesklinn district mayor said.

The developer has not told the city when the building could be completed, Haukanõmm noted. "It is certainly a process, which will take several years, because if we look at the volume and importance of the development, designing will take some time and construction will likely take two or three years before it gets anywhere."

A rendition of the building on Gonsiori 4. Source: Estconde Invest

The high-rise development could also take place during the potential harbor tram line development, set to be up-and-running no earlier than the end of 2023. The tram line would also partly be located on Gonsiori tänav, but Haukanõmm said it is currently impossible to know if the construction times will coincide.

"The development of this building cannot close any major roads. The only major communications project is relocating a power station to the planned area. They practically do not need to go on the street. This specific development should not disturb traffic. The Old Harbor tram - yes, that will move from Gonsiori to Laikmaa tänav. There will be construction there, but it will certainly not be closed for the construction," the district mayor said.

Arhictectural bureau Alver Arhitektid is behind the design of the high-rise and it will be developed by Estconde Invest.

The strategic assessment of the detail plan was initiated with a Tallinn city government order on March 13 2017. City Plaza OÜ requested the initiation of a detail plan in 2016, but a year later, the interested person was changed to Estconde Invest.

The plot was home to the Estonian Academy of Arts' building until 2010, when it was demolished. A new building for the school was set to be constructed on the plot, but construction was delayed due to opposition from neighbors. The school eventually sold the plot for €6.9 million to City Plaza and instead moved to the Kalamaja district.

A view of the high-rise building from the Tartu maantee extension. Source: Allianss Arhitektid

