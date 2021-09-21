Tallinn mulls plans for new city council building on bus parking lot

A long-discussed new city council building may be built on a parking lot on Veerenni tänav in Kesklinn.

While there is no clear plan for the use of the building yet, the city government has transferred a piece of land belonging to Tallinn Transport between Veerenni and Vana-Lõuna streets, for development.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Aivar Riisalu (Center) said: "Most likely, the mayor will sit [in an office] by Freedom Square until the end of time, but what will happen to the rest of the offices, we have no decision on that."

Riisalu said the Veerenni tänav plot would be suitable for a city administration building. Office buildings are also currently being built on a nearby plot and Tallinn wants to bring jobs to the area.

A new building is needed because "today the employees of Tallinn City Government do not work in the best European conditions", he said.

A new city government building has been discussed for the last 15 years. A design competition was won in 2009 by a Danish firm but later canceled as design costs could not be agreed.

A thousand officials would have worked in the building which would have brought together the city government, council and most of the city's offices under one roof.

