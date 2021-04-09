Tallinn approves conditions for paying first day of sick leave

Tallinners will be paid €30 for the first day of sick leave, Tallinn City Council agreed on Thursday. The measure is temporary and will initially last until April 30.

The council agreed on the support measures and conditions for paying sick leave from day one. The payment can be received for sick leave taken between March 25 and April 30 and can retroactively be applied for.

A claim can be made from April 15 online or in person. In order to receive support, a person must be registered as a resident of Tallinn.

A family doctor must first open a medical certificate and an employer must submit the necessary information to the Health Insurance Fund. The employer must then submit an application to the city's benefits system and the system then checks the applicant's details. The city then makes the payment to the worker.

The employer pays sick leave from the second to the fifth day and the Health Insurance Fund after the sixth day.

The benefit rate is 70 percent of the person's daily salary for the previous year. The average daily rate of sickness benefit paid by the fund to a resident of Tallinn is €26.70.

On average, 25,000 incapacity for work certificates are opened in Tallinn each month. This means that the cost of a support measure could be up to €750,000 per month.

