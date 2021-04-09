Tallinn approves conditions for paying first day of sick leave

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn city government. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinners will be paid €30 for the first day of sick leave, Tallinn City Council agreed on Thursday. The measure is temporary and will initially last until April 30.

The council agreed on the support measures and conditions for paying sick leave from day one. The payment can be received for sick leave taken between March 25 and April 30 and can retroactively be applied for.

A claim can be made from April 15 online or in person. In order to receive support, a person must be registered as a resident of Tallinn.

A family doctor must first open a medical certificate and an employer must submit the necessary information to the Health Insurance Fund. The employer must then submit an application to the city's benefits system and the system then checks the applicant's details. The city then makes the payment to the worker.

The employer pays sick leave from the second to the fifth day and the Health Insurance Fund after the sixth day.

The benefit rate is 70 percent of the person's daily salary for the previous year. The average daily rate of sickness benefit paid by the fund to a resident of Tallinn is €26.70.

On average, 25,000 incapacity for work certificates are opened in Tallinn each month. This means that the cost of a support measure could be up to €750,000 per month.

You can read more about the conditions HERE (in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

PPA: Private parties are a cause for concern

15:42

International project 'Urban Eco Islands' successfully completed in Aegna

15:15

Record number of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Thursday

14:58

Hospital occupancy rate falls to 60 percent

14:39

Rapla defeats reigning champion Ventspils in Estonian-Latvian league

14:13

Two sea kayakers drown at Laulasmaa

13:46

HOIA coronavirus app to be developed for cross-border use

13:08

Runner: I understood how small Tallinn is after I started running marathons

12:41

Liimets expresses concern over military escalation in Ukraine

12:00

Wrestler Heiki Nabi's B sample confirms doping find

11:44

Professor: AstraZeneca not dangerous to people with risk of thrombosis

11:11

Police to disperse protesters at Toompea

10:46

Health Board: 677 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 16 deaths

10:43

Tallinn approves conditions for paying first day of sick leave

10:16

Restaurants awaiting permission to open outdoor terraces

09:48

Lutsar: Government's white paper is a big step forward

09:17

Skiing season will last for few more weeks at Haanja sports center

08:51

Exports increased by 16 percent in February

08:26

Health minister: Estonia will not rush to change AstraZeneca age limit

08.04

President withdraws award from mother convicted of abuse

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: