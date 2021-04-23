Over 1,200 day one sick pay applications filed with Tallinn authorities

A total of 1,289 applications for sick pay have been filed with the City of Tallinn following the unveiling of a new scheme which will make those absent with illness due the money from day one.

Tallinn city government announced the scheme last month, and it entered into effect on April 15. The sick pay will see individuals get €30 per day from day one of a period of illness, regardless where they work.

The scheme is open only to residents of Tallinn. The state sick pay scheme currently kicks in from day two of sick leave – itself brought forward following concerns that individuals who had contracted the coronavirus, or been in contact with those who had, were not quarantining at home, since doing so meant they would be out-of-pocket.

Deputy Tallinn mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said: "The spread of the virus within families and at workplaces remains a concern, often as a result of people going to work sick."

"Unfortunately, many people do not want to go on sick leave as it would result in an income drop for them. By compensating the first sick day, we're helping curb the virus, boosting Tallinn residents' daily coping and protecting their health," Beškina, who is responsible for for social affairs and healthcare in the capital, went on.

An average of 25,000 incapacity for work certificates are opened in Tallinn every month, the state health insurance fund (Haigekassa) says.

The scheme is set to run to the end of this month as things stand, though the city of Tallinn says it will revisit the expiry date soon.

While the benefits came into effect on April 15, an application can be sought retroactively for sick leave issued since March 25, BNS reports.

The application can be submitted in the city's e-service after the certificate for sick leave has been closed by the Health Insurance Fund, and the Health Insurance Fund has made its payment. As noted, applicants must be Tallinn residents – those who work in Tallinn but do not reside there will not qualify.

Applications can also be submitted by e-mail to the social welfare department of the city district of the applicant's place of residence, or in the service hall of the city district government of the place of residence.

E-mail applications must be digitally signed.

The e-service can be accessed via the state authentication service with an ID-card, Mobile-ID, Smart-ID and EU eID.

Sick pay on the national state is payable from day six under the current regime; employers are due sick pay from days to to five inclusive.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!