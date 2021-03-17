Tallinn to propose sick leave compensation from first day ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
News

Tallinn City Government is proposing to the government to compensate employees from the first day of illness in order to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina said the government's decision to compensate the lost income of employees on a certificate of incapacity for work from the second day is commendable.

"At the same time, the virus continues to spread in the workplace, and especially for people on lower incomes, the loss of a day's pay can have a significant impact on the livelihood of the whole family," she said.

The deputy mayor added that people with lower incomes are often forced to prioritize their daily livelihood, and this is also the reason why people with initial milder symptoms do not stay home yet at that point.

"However, the readiness to stay home immediately with signs of illness or as a close contact is an important factor in preventing the spread of the virus," she said.

Beškina noted that in the current situation, it is necessary to think about how to support lower-paid workers in a situation where they have to make choices between working with milder symptoms and going on sick leave.

"We are also talking about so-called front-line employees here, such as salespeople, cashiers, cleaning staff, public transport drivers, who come into contact with a lot of people in the course of their work," she said. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:29

Long-running child psychiatry battle ends with bill passing Riigikogu

18:55

11 serious side effects reported after vaccinations last week

18:49

Estonia has Europe's highest 14-day coronavirus infection rate

18:33

Weekly ordered to publish retraction of Linnamäe business claims

17:51

State setting up €6-million school camps to cover COVID-19 education gaps

17:22

Men's national football team world cup qualifiers squad announced

16:47

Züleyxa Izmailova: Families with children must not be overlooked in crisis

16:12

Tallinn to propose sick leave compensation from first day

15:48

Gallery: Estonia goes green for St Patrick's Day

15:23

Government vaccine plan suspended due to supply issues

14:53

Siim Kallas: EU wants to effect true digital and climate turns

14:18

Latvia part-lifting third country flight ban after a year in place

13:45

Foreign Minister: Vaccine supply smoother than 2020's masks procurement

13:14

AK: 'Nelery' mother's victory may require law change

13:04

Ministry: Construction store selling food must close

12:37

€117 million from supplementary budget to go on second pillar payments

12:09

Cruise ships will return to Tallinn in summer, Port of Tallinn believes

11:44

Global Estonian Report: March 17– 24

11:11

Auditor: Bio-waste must be better identified, EU fines may follow if not

10:55

Health Board: 1,784 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: