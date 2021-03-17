Tallinn to propose sick leave compensation from first day

Tallinn City Government is proposing to the government to compensate employees from the first day of illness in order to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina said the government's decision to compensate the lost income of employees on a certificate of incapacity for work from the second day is commendable.

"At the same time, the virus continues to spread in the workplace, and especially for people on lower incomes, the loss of a day's pay can have a significant impact on the livelihood of the whole family," she said.

The deputy mayor added that people with lower incomes are often forced to prioritize their daily livelihood, and this is also the reason why people with initial milder symptoms do not stay home yet at that point.

"However, the readiness to stay home immediately with signs of illness or as a close contact is an important factor in preventing the spread of the virus," she said.

Beškina noted that in the current situation, it is necessary to think about how to support lower-paid workers in a situation where they have to make choices between working with milder symptoms and going on sick leave.

"We are also talking about so-called front-line employees here, such as salespeople, cashiers, cleaning staff, public transport drivers, who come into contact with a lot of people in the course of their work," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!