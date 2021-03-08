Record high sick leave recorded in January and February ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) office. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

New records for the number of people taking sick leave were set in January and February this year, with almost 15,000 more applications recorded.

In January, 39,000 people filed for sick leave and the number rose to 42,000 in February. Last year, before coronavirus had been recorded in Estonia, the numbers were 27,000 and 25,000 respectively.  

Head of the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's (Haigekassa) finance department Riho Peek said the number of people taking leave is on the rise. But he said the amount is not as high as it could be as many people are working from home, meaning they can still work if they have mild symptoms or are a close contact. Parents are also now more likely to work from home if they have a sick child instead of being forced to take the day off.

Peek also said the length of the average sick leave is shorter than usual, at 11 days rather than 13. He said this is likely due to the new compensation measure which pays from the second day of sick leave instead of the fourth.

This measure was introduced by the government at the start of the year to encourage people to take sick leave rather than go to work with mild symptoms and increase the risk of spreading coronavirus and is likely to be extended beyond April.

However, CEO of the Estonian Employers' Confederation Arto Aas said since the solution is now more costly for employers, the union does not support adopting this crisis measure permanently.

"It is justified now that this system will continue until the end of the year," he said. "We are ready to accept it, but we would like reassurance that this temporary change to the system will not last forever."

Head of the Estonian Society of Family Doctors Le Vallikvi said doctors' workloads have increased but said they do not recommend taking sick leave as much as people might expect.

"I would say that people understand very well when they are able to work and when they are not able to work. The point with coronavirus is that these symptoms vary a lot," Vallikivi explained.

"Some experience almost nothing. Sick leave is, in principle, a very subjective thing. It depends on the nature of the person's work, some people can work with a broken leg, some people cannot."

Riho Peek predicted the trend could continue in March. He said if the extended sick leave policy is extended until the end of the year, the Estonian Health Insurance Fund will need additional resources to cover the costs.  

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund has said it will also need more money if the wage support scheme is extended.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Family physicians: We could administer more vaccinations

14:37

Prime minister calls for additional COVID-19 restrictions

14:16

Police after monitoring mask-wearing: The view was very good

13:50

Two Finns with forged COVID test certificates caught at Port of Tallinn

13:24

Building of new Pärnu bridge may start this year

13:22

Kontaveit kicks off Dubai tournament with straight set victory

12:57

Rakvere moves elementary school pupils to distance learning

12:32

Gallery: Tallinn flower sellers busy on International Women's Day

12:30

Justice chancellor: Mask obligation must be met, even if you don't like it

12:07

Finance minister: Government will draw up supplementary budget

11:43

Risto Lillemets finishes fifth in indoor European championships heptathlon

11:16

Statistics Estonia starts negotiations for new mobility analysis

10:48

Number of coronavirus hospital beds to reach 1,000 by end of week

10:37

Health Board: 1,181 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:13

Bear cub found on roadside taken to Elistvere wildlife park

09:47

Scientific council recommends rapid testing school children

09:21

Lutsar: Estonia should consider extending period between vaccine injections

08:55

Record high sick leave recorded in January and February

08:27

Less than half of emailed vaccination invitees showed up over weekend

07.03

'Samost ja Sildam': European support distribution in need of serious debate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: