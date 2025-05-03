X!

Work in full swing transforming Patarei fortress-prison into memorial museum

Patarei Sea Fortress is being rehauled and repurposed into a museum. March 2025.
Patarei Sea Fortress is being rehauled and repurposed into a museum. March 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Construction is well underway to convert the former Patarei Sea Fortress and prison complex in Tallinn into a memorial museum for victims of communism. ETV's "Ringvaade" dropped in to see how the work is progressing.

Located in the former Patarei Sea Fortress and prison complex in Põhja-Tallinn, the Patarei Memorial Museum for Victims of Communism will be the first museum in the region to comprehensively cover the crimes of communist regimes.

The seafront complex was used by both Soviet and Nazi regimes in the 20th century.

"We feel like we've already done quite a bit of work here," noted businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa, who is developing the sea fortress.

"One thing is what's physically visible on the outside — it has gotten a little brighter and whiter," he explained. "On top of the museum, we are also preserving other walls — we're cleaning them up a bit and ensuring that they won't continue to decay. A lot has happened between these walls that disturbs our memory."

What can even be done with these past events?

"We can remember them," Sõõrumaa said. "In that sense, a museum is a valuable gathering place, where we can do this remembering. So we won't come here between these walls to dwell in sorrow, but to lift up our dreams."

The museum is planned to span approximately 5,000 square meters in the eastern part of the Patarei complex, where an array of authentic elements have been preserved, including prison cells, an execution room, corridors, a prison yard with inmate walking areas and more.

The first floor of the museum will focus on the history of the Patarei building. The second floor will be dedicated to the complex's prison period and the repressions of the 1940s and 1950s, while the third floor will feature a display on crimes against humanity worldwide.

According to Sõõrumaa, the developer is contractually required by the state to complete the museum portion of the site by the start of 2026, as well as preserve the rest so it doesn't continue to deteriorate.

"We will finish that part this summer," he confirmed.

The Patarei Memorial Museum for Victims of Communism, together with a research center, is planned to open next June.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

