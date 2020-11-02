Tallinn Central Market to get interim upgrade ahead of full refurbish

While the market's owner, Astri Grupp, is awaiting planning permission from the City of Tallinn, it is making some changes in any case, and working on the assumption the detailed plan for the revamped market will be ready within the next 18 months.

"On this basis, it is likely that construction activities will start on Tallinn Central Market in 2022, with the new market building ready within approximately two years from the start of construction, i.e. no earlier than in 2024," Matthias Vutt, Astri Grupp's marketing manager, said.

Astri Grupp, which also owns the recently revamped Balti Jaama Turg at Tallinn Balti Jaam rail station, purchased the central market site from businessman Vadim Polištšuk last year, taking over full running of the market from the beginning of this month.

Vutt said that since the plan is to keep the market running throughout, the facility – currently an old-school Soviet-era style outdoor market, is to get 250 meters of new counters this year, and also wants to attract new sellers to the site.

Waste management and security at the site have also already been modernized, Vutt added.

--

