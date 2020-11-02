news

Tallinn Central Market to get interim upgrade ahead of full refurbish ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Produce on sale at Tallinn Central Market.
Produce on sale at Tallinn Central Market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn's Central Market (Tallinna Keskturg) is being upgraded, ahead of planned large-scale reconstruction starting in 2022.

While the market's owner, Astri Grupp, is awaiting planning permission from the City of Tallinn, it is making some changes in any case, and working on the assumption the detailed plan for the revamped market will be ready within the next 18 months.

"On this basis, it is likely that construction activities will start on Tallinn Central Market in 2022, with the new market building ready within approximately two years from the start of construction, i.e. no earlier than in 2024," Matthias Vutt, Astri Grupp's marketing manager, said.

Astri Grupp, which also owns the recently revamped Balti Jaama Turg at Tallinn Balti Jaam rail station, purchased the central market site from businessman Vadim Polištšuk last year, taking over full running of the market from the beginning of this month.

Vutt said that since the plan is to keep the market running throughout, the facility – currently an old-school Soviet-era style outdoor market, is to get 250 meters of new counters this year, and also wants to attract new sellers to the site.

Waste management and security at the site have also already been modernized, Vutt added.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

Tallinn Central Market to get interim upgrade ahead of full refurbish

19:33

Nord Pool electricity prices briefly go negative again Monday morning

19:02

Man sentenced to 17 years' jail for drug dealing

18:31

October significantly warmer than average this year

18:25

Martin Helme wants to rush through marriage 'referendum' bill this month

17:51

Pipedrive goes into black in 2019 for first time

17:19

Health Board: Mass COVID-19 testing not needed at present

16:46

Family values organization takes in close to €400,000 over past year

16:17

Replica forest brother bunker reopened in Lääne-Viru County

15:41

Tallinn's 'tram monument' taken under heritage protection

15:14

Statistics: Apartment prices rise over 23 percent on year to October

14:41

Health Board chief: Recent COVID-19 positive test shares rocketing

14:06

Infection at Gustav Adolf High School sends 17 classes to distance learning

13:39

German national handball team not granted quarantine exemption

13:12

Gallery: Exhibit for Venice Architecture Biennale opened in eight cities

13:10

Coronavirus round-up: October 26 - November 1

12:44

Culture recommendations: November 2 - 8

12:17

Hunt and Cincinnati Bengals take down Tennessee Titans

11:51

Pärnu Defense League regiment asks government to fund new building

11:23

Gallery: EDF Scouts Battalion wraps up week's successful exercise

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: