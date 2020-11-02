Statistics: Apartment prices rise over 23 percent on year to October

news

Average apartment prices per square meter in Estonia rose over 23 percent on year to October. In Tallinn, prices grew over 6 percent over the same period.

Estonia outside Tallinn

Nationwide, average apartment prices per square meter rose 23.1 percent on year, to €940.1, and 3.1 percent on the preceding month.

The median price-per-square-meter for apartments outside Tallinn stood at €820.68, 49.5 percent higher than the previous year. Compared with September, the median price increased 16.8 percent.

Outside Tallinn, 1,249 apartment transactions took place in October, valuing €74 million, compared with 1,320 transactions costing €74.6 million in September and 1,217 transactions, costing €56.5 million, in October 2019.

Tallinn

Tallinn apartment prices grew 6.3 percent on year to October 2020, to €2,165.28.

This represents a 0.9 percent rise on the previous month, according to the Land Board (Maa-amet).

The median, as opposed to mean, price-per-square meter of apartments in Tallinn meanwhile rose 6.9 percent on year to €2,105.41, with a 1.8 percent rise on the previous month.

A total of 923 apartment transactions worth €107 million took place in Tallinn in October, compared with 847 transactions worth €102.2 million euros in September.

In October 2019, 906 transactions worth €106.8 million were concluded in the capital.

Land Board figures can be subject to change after data is adjusted.

