Tallinn sells empty Toom-Kooli tänav building to Riigikogu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Toom-Kooli 9 building.
Toom-Kooli 9 building. Source: Google Maps
On Wednesday, Tallinn City Government approved the sale of a building on Toom-Kooli 9 to the Chancellery of the Riigikogu, who will use the building to solve the Riigikogu commitee space problem.

The chancellery presented an application to Tallinn, asking for an €1.5 million transfer for real estate on the plot of Toom-Kooli 9. The office justified the request by saying the building is part of the Riigikogu complex on Toompea and is of critical importance to solve a space problem for different Riigikogu committees.

Tallinn ordered a market price assessment from real estate developer 1Partner, who assessed the real estate's market value at €1.253 million. The city government draft proposed to transfer the real estate for €1.5 million.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Eha Võrk told ERR that it is a transaction that will take place after the decision is approved in city council.

"There is a three-story administrative building in poor condition on the property, its technological systems are depreciated and the interior finishing, fillings, facade and roof all need renovation investments," Võrk said.

The building stands empty currently and is not used, the deputy mayor added.

In addition, the city wishes to have a personal right of use for the property, allowing for public use of a playground to be built on Toom-Kooli 9.

There are former official, storage and sanitary rooms rooms on the first floor of the building. The second story holds official and sanitary rooms, along with an apartment that is not in use. There are official and sanitary rooms on the third floor, as well. The basement floor mostly consists of auxiliary rooms. The building is also under protection, due to it being placed on Tallinn's geodetic point.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

