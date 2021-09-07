Tallinn deputy mayor questioned by police

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Eha Võrk (Center) was last week investigated by the Police and Border Guard Board, who accompanied her from her office, portal Delfi reports.

The investigation is related to the Jana-Helen Juhaste prohibited donation case, Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

Public prosecutor's office spokesperson Kairi Küngas said: "We have suspected one individual, but at the moment we do not disclose more detailed details about the procedure."

The prosecutor's office also in August initiated criminal proceedings relating to false statements, Delfi reports, while two other individuals, Martin Künnap and Catalina Porro are also charged with influence peddling in relation to the same case.

Eha Võrk, who is one of eight deputy mayors in the capital, told Delfi she will be at a press conference on Wednesday at 12.00 p.m. and will be able to comment further then, after consulting with her lawyer.

ERR attempted to contact Võrk, but received no response.

The original Delfi piece (in Estonian) is here.

Jana-Helen Juhaste made a €50,000 donation to Center in early 2020. The donation, allegedly the result of proceeds from Juhaste's ex-partner's business activities, was found to be illegal and Center returned it.

Martin Künnap is reportedly Juhaste's former partner.

--

