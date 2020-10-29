news

Employment relationships down by almost 15,000 on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Empty cafe in Tallinn.
Empty cafe in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Short-term labor market statistics show the total number of employment relationships has decreased by approximately 15,000 year-on-year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Kadri Rootalu, data scientist at Statistics Estonia, said that there are over 5,000 fewer employment relationships in the field of accommodation and catering.

"This field of activity was affected by the decrease in the number of employment relationships immediately after the declaration of the spring emergency situation. The number of employment relationships recovered somewhat in the summer, but by October it fell again to almost the level it was at in May," Rootalu said.

According to short-term labor market statistics, approximately 1,200 jobs have also been lost in the field of job matching services. This includes both the activities of employment agencies and temporary employment rental agencies.

At the same time, this is an area that, according to the Statistics Estonia, in the summer and fall of 2019 was characterized by a significant increase in the number of employment relationships. However, there was no similar growth this summer.

Rootalu pointed out that the decrease in the number of employment relationships does not affect all areas of activity.

"The number of employment relationships has increased in programming and healthcare. In both fields of activity, more than 1,000 jobs were added during the year, and the number of employment relationships has been steadily slightly increasing since June. In a year-on-year comparison, employment relationships have also increased in the field of financial services," she said.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

29.10

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

29.10

Office building to be built at Maarjamäe instead of football training hall

29.10

Kertu Moppel: On assholes

29.10

Lutsar: Asymptomatic close contacts should be tested for coronavirus

29.10

Tallinn Zoo suspends NGO cooperation, turns to investigative authorities

29.10

Züleyxa Izmailova and Kaspar Kurve: Marriage equality for everyone

29.10

Employment relationships down by almost 15,000 on year

29.10

Government in agreement on sick pay from day two as temporary measure

29.10

SDE leader to propose supporting 'marriage equality'

29.10

EU, African Union to host post-coronavirus solutions hackathon

29.10

Kai Rimmel: Estonia does not need Rail Baltic

29.10

Initial marriage vote question options proposed

29.10

Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy

29.10

Health Board: 82 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

29.10

Central bank: COVID-19 crisis sees savings, loan association deposits halt

29.10

Isamaa: Marriage definition national vote only right course of action Updated

29.10

Gallery: Concerned citizens petition cabinet meeting with 100 cakes

29.10

Self-isolation period shortened to 10 days from October 30

29.10

Border guard celebrates 30th anniversary

29.10

Paper: Nortal pays highest monthly wage of all major companies in Estonia

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: