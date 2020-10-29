Employment relationships down by almost 15,000 on year

Kadri Rootalu, data scientist at Statistics Estonia, said that there are over 5,000 fewer employment relationships in the field of accommodation and catering.

"This field of activity was affected by the decrease in the number of employment relationships immediately after the declaration of the spring emergency situation. The number of employment relationships recovered somewhat in the summer, but by October it fell again to almost the level it was at in May," Rootalu said.

According to short-term labor market statistics, approximately 1,200 jobs have also been lost in the field of job matching services. This includes both the activities of employment agencies and temporary employment rental agencies.

At the same time, this is an area that, according to the Statistics Estonia, in the summer and fall of 2019 was characterized by a significant increase in the number of employment relationships. However, there was no similar growth this summer.

Rootalu pointed out that the decrease in the number of employment relationships does not affect all areas of activity.

"The number of employment relationships has increased in programming and healthcare. In both fields of activity, more than 1,000 jobs were added during the year, and the number of employment relationships has been steadily slightly increasing since June. In a year-on-year comparison, employment relationships have also increased in the field of financial services," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!