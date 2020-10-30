Statistics: Industrial production falls 2 percent on year to September

Industrial enterprise production fell by 2 percent on year to September 2019, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Within the three main sectors, manufacturing saw a 2 percent fall, energy production 5 percent, and mining 8 percent, the agency says.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, says the volume of production decreased in more than a half of manufacturing activities.

She said: "Among the activities with the largest shares, the biggest decrease was recorded in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and in the manufacture of building materials. At the same time, production increased in the manufacture of computer and electronic products, in the manufacture of electrical equipment, and also in the manufacture of wood."

Sixty-nine percent of total manufacturing production was sold to the external market, with the share of export sales highest in the manufacture of computer and electronic products.

According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 6 percent year-on-year, while domestic sales fell by 4 percent over the same period.

On month, the seasonally-adjusted total industrial production and the production of manufacturing both increased by 1 percent in September.

So far as energy production goes, the volume of electricity production (in MWh) fell by 1 percent on month, while the production of heat fell by 10 percent over the same period.

