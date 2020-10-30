news

Statistics: Industrial production falls 2 percent on year to September ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mining (photo is illustrative).
Mining (photo is illustrative). Source: Markus Distelrath/Pixabay
News

Industrial enterprise production fell by 2 percent on year to September 2019, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Within the three main sectors, manufacturing saw a 2 percent fall, energy production 5 percent, and mining 8 percent, the agency says.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, says the volume of production decreased in more than a half of manufacturing activities.

She said: "Among the activities with the largest shares, the biggest decrease was recorded in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and in the manufacture of building materials. At the same time, production increased in the manufacture of computer and electronic products, in the manufacture of electrical equipment, and also in the manufacture of wood."

Sixty-nine percent of total manufacturing production was sold to the external market, with the share of export sales highest in the manufacture of computer and electronic products.

According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 6 percent year-on-year, while domestic sales fell by 4 percent over the same period.

On month, the seasonally-adjusted total industrial production and the production of manufacturing both increased by 1 percent in September.

So far as energy production goes, the volume of electricity production (in MWh) fell by 1 percent on month, while the production of heat fell by 10 percent over the same period.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Board of Center Party's Ida-Viru chapter seeking Repinski's expulsion

19:31

Tax board: Ordering e-cigarette paraphernalia from outside Estonia illegal

19:02

Postimees Group makes €5.6 million losses on past financial year

18:37

Next wave of COVID-19 studies stuck behind government financial decision

18:14

Well-known entrepreneurs launching technology college in Ida-Viru County

17:49

Veiko Õunpuu's 'Viimased' Estonia's Academy Awards entry this year

17:29

Cancellation of WRC Belgium makes Tänak's title defense near impossible

17:11

Statistics: Industrial production falls 2 percent on year to September

16:35

Fall on global oil market will not make Estonian fuel outlets lower prices

16:23

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against Estonia

16:12

Third country nationals to be released from movement restrictions for PÖFF

15:55

airBaltic to fly from Tallinn to new Berlin airport from next month

15:36

Planned football hall near communism victims memorial scrapped

15:14

State will transfer funds to Nordica next week

14:54

SDE want sick leave reimbursement, care home fees added to state budget

14:36

Farmers turn to rural affairs ministry for €24 million in state support

14:09

Estonian gymnasts participate in nine-team virtual contest

14:06

Health Board: 101 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Updated

13:47

Põlluaas: Polarization of society started with accepting Cohabitation Act

13:17

'Disco Elysium' creators win President's Young Cultural Figure award

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: