Retail trade turnover for September increased by 6 percent from last year

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in September was €643 million, an increase of 6 percent from September last year with pricing being constant, according to Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet).

Jaanika Tiigiste, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted that turnover in September saw a larger increase than August year on year. "In September, turnover growth was driven mostly by stores selling manufactured goods," she said.

Compared to September 2019, turnover increased by 8 percent in stores selling manufactured goods. Among these it increased the most, by 17 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet and at the same rate in other specialised stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants, etc.

In addition, turnover increased by 13 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale, by 9 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics and by 5 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

Turnover decreased by 4 percent year on year in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear and by 1 percent in other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores).

Compared to September 2019, the turnover of grocery stores increased by 3 percent and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel by 4 percent.

The turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 3 percent when compared to August this year. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover increased by 1 percent.

In the first nine months of 2020, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, according to Statistics Estonia.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and trend from January 2010-September 2020 Source: Statistics Estonia



