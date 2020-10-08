news

Ivo Kuldmäe to become new KredEx chief ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ivo Kuldmäe.
Ivo Kuldmäe. Source: Private collection
News

The supervisory board of state credit body KredEx named Ivo Kuldmäe as chairman of the board and will start on Monday, October 12.

Kuldmäe has previous experience in the financial sector as he has worked in different leadership and advisory positions. Kuldmäe has a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Tartu and has participated in many supplemental courses and programmes in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and France.

He is not a member of any political party.

Kuldmäe said he applied for the position as KredEx has great potential and a strong market position as the state credit body.

He said: "KredEx is a long-time participant of the market and is currently in a very exciting stage of development. We, as a team, have an opportunity to develop KredEx into a leading state body which will become an even better partner to different market participants, businesses and citizens of Estonia. I am eager to join the team and meet my new colleagues."

Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Raul Siem (EKRE) said Kuldmäe is a capable leader with a wealth of experience.

The minister said in a statement: "I am convinced that he will be able to manage KredEx wisely in this uncertain time, developing even further satisfactory services for even more focus groups and bringing new services to the market to assist Estonian entrepreneurs and our civilians in improving their living conditions."

Chair of KredEx supervisory board Ando Leppiman noted the demand for KredEx services is in a constant upward trend, that is in livening Estonian economy and improving the living conditions of civilians. He said KredEx's role in assisting entrepreneurs in this current crisis is also important.

Leppiman added: "It is important to find developmental opportunities, to widen our service base and to continue our great work in the development of the organization."

The previous chief of KredEx, Lehar Kütt, had his last official working day on October 4 after stepping down voluntarily in mid-August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:28

Estonian sauna design and tech tour to give Americans a taste of 'leil'*

17:10

SuperAlko Latvia sees 50 percent fall in sales in October

16:59

Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town

16:47

Officials, ministers discussing rules to make lobbying meetings public

16:28

Head of Parempoolsed: Radicals have succeeded in taking society hostage

16:01

4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infections diagnosed in Estonia last week

15:36

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

15:04

Hiiumaa Hospital opens new helipad

14:31

Ivo Kuldmäe to become new KredEx chief

14:10

Aas: Charter flights to Egypt and Turkey not allowed

14:02

Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

14:02

Daily: Charter flights were briefly allowed for prime minister's sake only

13:38

After summer recovery, long-distance bus lines in poor shape again

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

12:14

State budget party 'protection money' recipients announced late November

12:12

State-owned airline Nordica could face privatization

11:44

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna: Tänak running out of time to defend title

11:09

Foreign ministry: Support for Estonian firms abroad needs centralizing

10:41

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: