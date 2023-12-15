Tallink to repay €100 million loan to Estonian state

News
Tallink's MS Baltic Queen in harbor in Tallinn.
Tallink's MS Baltic Queen in harbor in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Baltic Sea shipper Tallink has signed a syndicate contract one part of which will see it return a loan of €100 million the company got from the Estonian government during the 2020 coronavirus restrictions.

The group's syndicate loan contract will see it refinance the loan balances of several important loans from past years.

"The most important loan repayment from where the Estonian state is standing concerns a loan of €100 million from the KredEx agency to Tallink during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Tallink has paid KredEx €8.9 million in interest over the past three years to which one-off contractual fees will be added," a press release said.

Tallink will also be repaying a loan it got from the Nordic Investment Bank in the fall of 2020, also worth €100 million, as well as reducing many prior loan obligations.

"We are glad to report that our recent years' efforts have been fruitful and that we are now in a situation where we can start liquidating loan obligations from crisis years," group CEO Paavo Nõgene said, adding that Tallink is grateful for the support it received from the Estonian and Finnish governments.

Nõgene remarked that the KredEx and NIB loans were key to ensuring Tallink's sustainability during the difficult period.

"These state guarantee loans boosted our credibility in the eyes of other financers and helped our partners believe in our future and recovery. We are grateful for the trust and have worked very hard over the last four years to repay the loans as soon as possible," Nõgene said.

Tallink Grupp repaid €110 million worth of loans in 2022 and has repaid €175 million worth so far this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

Tallinn night buses to serve Nõmme and Viimsi from January

13:02

Estonian MEP on Orban veto: EU could drop unanimity principle in certain matters

12:43

ERR ratings special: Politics not foremost on people's mind during the holidays

12:07

Harju County's contribution to Estonia's GDP declines slightly

11:31

Martin Herem: EDF vaccination requirement was entirely justified

10:50

Paternity and fertility tests among data stolen in Asper Biogene cyberattack

10:12

Tallink to repay €100 million loan to Estonian state

09:30

Estonian Foreign Ministry secgen: EU close to agreeing €50 billion for Ukraine

08:51

Coalition unlikely to agree on car tax before year's end

08:31

Support for Reform and Center on par in recent poll

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.12

Estonia prefers not to postpone Rail Baltica completion to have it pass through Riga

14.12

Developer wants to erect two high-rises on Stockmann plot in Tallinn

14.12

Estonia sending €80 million of military aid to Ukraine including Javelins

12.12

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy

14.12

10,000 people's data stolen in genetic testing company Asper Biogene leak

13.12

Oversupply slashes Tallinn rent prices

13.12

Statistics Estonia: Layoffs on the rise

13.12

Another 40 kilometers of Estonia's eastern border completed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: