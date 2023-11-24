Tallink cancels Baltic Queen departures on November 23 and 24

News
The MS Baltic Queen (photo from 2022).
The MS Baltic Queen (photo from 2022). Source: Tallink Grupp
News

Tallink Grupp was forced to cancel its passenger vessel Baltic Queen's planned Stockholm-Tallinn route on Thursday November 23 and the return Tallinn-Stockholm trip on Friday November 24. A routine inspection following difficult weather conditions found that additional repairs were needed to ensure the vessel's safety.

According to a press release, the vessel experienced challenging weather conditions on the night to November 23 during its voyage from Tallinn to Stockholm. As a result, the company  decided to carry out repairs in Stockholm before returning the vessel to the route.

Passengers affected by the cancellation are already being contacted by Tallink Silja Line's customer services. Where possible, they may be able to change their journeys and travel with one of the company's other vessels or be offered alternative solutions if required. The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

According to current plans the vessel will return to the route and regular schedule from Stockholm on Saturday, November 25.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

