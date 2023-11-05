Tallink's October Estonia-Finland passenger numbers up nearly 13 percent

Last month, Tallink transported a total of 470,702 passengers across all its routes – 3.6 percent more passengers than in October 2022, according to figures published by listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp.

While passenger numbers on its Finland-Sweden routes fell 12.7 percent on year to 139,020, the shipper's overall increase in passenger numbers was boosted by increased passenger numbers on its other routes, including a 9.9 percent increase to 46,660 passengers on its Estonia-Sweden routes and a 12.9 percent increase to 285,022 passengers on its Estonian-Finland route.

The overall number of cargo units transported by Tallink in October decreased by 17.7 percent to 27,137 units. This overall slump included a 22 percent drop to 3,315 units on its Finland-Sweden routes and a 22.3 percent drop to 19,589 units on its Estonia-Finland route.

The shipper's cargo numbers improved to nearly the same degree on its Estonia-Sweden routes, however, increasing 21.3 percent to 4,233 units.

The total number of passenger vehicles transported by the Estonian shipper, meanwhile, rose 1.5 percent to 63,151 units across all routes. Last month saw passenger vehicle numbers dip significantly on year on its Finland-Sweden routes and Estonia-Sweden routes – by 18 percent to 4,312 and 11.3 percent to 1,804 vehicles, respectively.

Overall figures nonetheless improved on year, however, thanks to a 3.8 percent increase in passenger vehicles on its Estonia-Finland route, which transported more than 57,000 vehicles last month.

