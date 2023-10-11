Victoria I ferry back on Tallinn-Helsinki route from Thursday

The Tallink Grupp's Victoria I, at sea near Mariehamn.
The Tallink Grupp's Victoria I, at sea near Mariehamn. Source: Tallink Grupp/Marko Stampehl
The Tallink vessel Victoria I will begin operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route from this Thursday, October 12. The number of daily departures between the two capitals on Tallink vessels will therefore be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Tallink Grupp has announced that Victoria I will start operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, with one departure daily in each direction from Thursday.

The addition of Victoria I to the Tallinn-Helsinki route will bring the number of daily departures on the route back up to pre-pandemic levels of 14 per day.

Tallink also plans to use Victoria I to reintroduce its 22-hour cruise between Tallinn and Helsinki, starting from this Thursday.

Victoria I will start operating according to the following schedule, from Thursday October 12, 2023 (all times are given in local Finnish and Estonian time): 

12.30 p.m - departure from Tallinn to Helsinki
4 p.m. - arrival in Helsinki
6.35 p.m. - departure from Helsinki to Tallinn
10.00 p.m. - arrival in Tallinn

Victoria I was built in 2004 and previously served on Tallink's Tallinn-Stockholm route.

The vessel contains 740 cabins and can carry up to 2,500 passengers.

In July 2022, Victoria I docked in Edinburgh harbor, housing Ukrainian refugees, who had fled to Scotland, before returning to its home port in Estonia this August.

Prior to adding Victoria I to the Tallinn-Helsinki route, Tallink offered a 22-hour cruise between the Estonian and Finnish capitals on board the Silja Europa, which has been in the Netherlands providing accommodation since 2022.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

