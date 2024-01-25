X

Tallink adds Victoria I to Tallinn-Stockholm route for summer season

The MS Victoria I approaching the Port of Tallinn.
The MS Victoria I approaching the Port of Tallinn. Source: AS Tallink Grupp
This summer, the MS Baltic Queen will be joined by the MS Victoria I in operating scheduled passenger ferry service between Tallinn and Stockholm during peak travel season, listed Estonian shipper Tallink announced Thursday.

The MS Victoria I, which currently operates short, one-night cruises between the Estonian and Finnish capitals for Tallink Silja Line, will switch to operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route starting the evening of May 31, and will remain in service between Estonia and Sweden through August 31. That evening, it will return to its original Tallinn-Helsinki route, according to a press release.

"We saw customer demand increase on the Tallinn-Stockholm route for more frequent departures in summer 2023 already, so this year we have decided to offer our customers what they've asked for during the summer peak travel season," said Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene, highlighting how the move will make it easier for passengers to travel between the two Northern European capitals.

The Victoria I will also operate special cruises from both Helsinki and Tallinn to Visby, a popular summer tourist destination on the Swedish island of Gotland.

Last fall, the MS Victoria I returned to scheduled passenger ferry service after spending more than a year in port in Edinburgh, chartered out by the Scottish government to provide temporary accommodation to war refugees from Ukraine.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

